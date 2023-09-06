St. Charles Public Library: Building community at the library with new book discussion groups

The library always has been a destination in the community, but with several new book discussion groups, the St. Charles Public Library increasingly is becoming a destination for building community. The library is doubling the number of book discussion group opportunities. Book discussion groups foster a sense of community and belonging with other readers and often lead to solid new friendships.

The Next Chapter Book Club, designed for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, got off to a great start this summer and will continue through the fall. Each Wednesday morning, this group of new friends meets to read, listen and discuss a story. All reading levels are welcome to join this lively group, and a library card is not required to join.

For genre enthusiasts, we offer the Many Worlds Book Club, beginning this fall. This group will discuss a science fiction, horror or fantasy book each month. This month’s selection is “The Paradox Hotel” by Rob Hart. If you’re looking for a community that shares a love of supernatural, fantastical or futuristic fiction, this is the group for you.

Do you love to craft and chat? Join our new Yarn Tales Book & Craft Club that will begin at the end of September with a discussion of Kate Jacob’s “The Friday Night Knitting Club.” Bring your knitting or other craft and bond with others who share your hobbies.

In addition to these three new book discussion groups, the library has three others that are ongoing and would love to see new faces join the discussion. We host Books, Bites and Brews at a local brewpub where adults in their 20s to 40s discuss edgy, forward-thinking books. Our 2nd Tuesday Book Discussion group offers two opportunities to drop in – either in the morning or the evening. Our Dewey Dishes Cookbook Club is cooking up delicious food and camaraderie as it digs into a different cookbook each month.

The library is happy to offer these opportunities for building connections among our residents. Why not give one of our book discussion groups a try? You’ll be sure to enjoy a thought-provoking discussion and you also might find a whole new group of friends.

For information on the Next Chapter Book Club, visit scpld.libnet.info/event/8827537. For information on the other groups, visit scpld.org/read-listen-watch/book-discussions-clubs.

• Carey Shimon is a communication assistant at the St. Charles Public Library.