St. Charles Park District: Driving crowds of all ages

A couple of fun-fueled St. Charles Park District events are on the horizon and they have something for every car and truck fan, no matter their age.

The Big Truck Show and Pistons for the Parks Car Show will take place Saturday, Sept. 9 in the parking lot at James O. Breen Community Park. Both events are free to attend.

The Big Truck Show will run from 10 a.m. to noon, while the Pistons for the Parks will welcome car enthusiasts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Among the vehicles featured at the Big Truck Show are dump trucks, platform trucks and St. Charles emergency vehicles including both fire trucks and police vehicles. The show will also feature cement mixers, a small tractor and bucket trucks that are used for tree work.

“Kids can climb up and see right inside the rigs,” said Recreation Supervisor Abby Fleming, adding that members of the St. Charles Fire Department and Police Department will be on hand to speak more about the vehicles and the purposes they serve in protecting the community.

Additional representatives will give further details about the various equipment on display, and families are encouraged to take photos.

A.R. BBQ/Kabobs food truck will be on site to serve hungry participants. This event is sponsored by MetroNet, FIT4MOM and Hurley and Volk Orthodontics.

Taking place next door to the Big Truck Show is for its first year is Pistons for the Parks car show, a fundraiser for the St. Charles Park Foundation. All vehicles are welcome, everything

from vintage and antique models to muscle cars, lowriders, hot rods, roadsters and classic cars. There’s room for 50 cars. To sign up, visit www.stcparkfoundation.org/events.

“Owners can show off their vehicles and have a chance at a unique prize,” said Jim Denison. A trustee of the St. Charles Park Foundation, Denison conceived of the event and has helped make it happen.

Specially-made piston-shaped trophies will be awarded in a number of categories including Owner’s Choice, People’s Choice, Kid’s Choice and Grand Champion.

Funds raised through the event will be used to secure a bike rack for Kehoe Park, which has recently undergone renovations.

The events are free to attend.