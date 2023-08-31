Holinger: A brand-new chapter for Waterline Writers

They’re back: novelists, short story writers, lyric poets, essayists, humorists and spoken word performers, some from Chicago and rural northern Illinois, most writing in the greater Fox Valley.

They once read at Batavia’s Water Street Studios for the Waterline Writers series, founded in February 2012 by Anne Veague and Kevin Moriarity, in whose words, “[We] wanted to give writers a place to read their work for an audience, to find and share inspiration and to create a dynamic writing community.”

That they did. In the YouTube video “What Is Waterline Writers?”, one writer portends, “It’s the classiest reading series in the Chicago area.”

Authors with impressive bios regularly appeared: Iowa Writers Workshop graduate Patrick Parks read from his hilarious and innovative novel “Tucumcari”; the fondly remembered poet Frank Rutledge; spoken artist Corey “DiscoVery” Dillard (“Spoken artist, huh? What does that mean? It mean that can’t make you happy standin’ on the sidewalk strummin’ for change…”); Kevin Burris, “self-declared poet laureate of Stearns Road between Dunham and the vegetable stand”; and about 200 others.

I, too, was lucky enough (he humble-bragged) to be asked. In fact, the last time I was invited to read was May, 2020. That date ring a bell?

Right. The pandemic shut down everything communal. Two newly minted book collections (poetry and essays) and no one to read or sell them to.

Oh, wait, what? Now I can?

Meet Cathy Borders. Living on the river with her two daughters and husband, over the past several years she has established herself as a literary force in the TriCities. Authoring “The Tarot For Writing Project,” the forthcoming “Robin Williams Is My Uncle” and the upside-down romance “A Suburb of Monogamy,” she is owner and founder of the Republic of Letters and single-handedly revived Waterline Writers as Water Street Writers.

The new venue’s first event unfolds Sunday, Sept. 10, at Water Street Studios, 160 S. Water St., Batavia. Doors open at 5 p.m., with the small, suggested donations split among the performers. Beer and wine are available to buy, along with the authors’ books.

Along with my poetry about the upper Midwest and an essay about my irascible neighbor describing carjackers he caught breaking into his cars, Michael Jorgensen, an aspiring poet and novelist from Batavia, will read. After publishing in several literary journals, he’s penned his first poetry collection “There Is Nothing Left to Say.”

Diane Lincoln, former middle school teacher with poetry in dozens of magazines and author of the middle grade book “Science Discovery Files,” plans to read a few of her short fictions.

Donald J. Bingle is a writer of stories and novels in several genres, from spy novels to a mystery set in a suburban writers’ group. His latest publication, “Morse Code Mysteries and Missives,” contains three tales, two stories and a piece of nonfiction.

As for me, you’ll have to show up to read my bio, possibly detailing lurid tales of almost being kidnapped on Kodiak Island (true) to having graveyard-shift forklift operators threaten my life if I wrote them up in my daily report as a security guard (also true).

Borders’ literary reach extends beyond Water Street Writers. Republic of Letters exists “to shower limelight on Fox Valley authors. If we band together, we can get their books into the hands of people in their hometown.” It also maintains a database for local readers to “search our local authors directory by genre, author and reviews. We promote workshops, events, classes, editing services, open mics and discussion groups. We would love to include you!” For more information, email Cathy Borders at waterstreetwriters@rolreadlocal.com.

Don’t delay – do it “write” away!

• Rick Holinger earned a Ph.D. in creative writing from UIC. His work has been accepted for publication in Chicago Quarterly Review, Chautauqua and elsewhere. His poetry book, “North of Crivitz,” and essay collection, “Kangaroo Rabbits and Galvanized Fences,” are available at local bookstores, Amazon or richardholinger.net. Contact him at editorial@kcchronicle.com.