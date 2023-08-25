@Your Batavia Library: Get in your element this fall with a Batavia Public Library card

Schools are back in session and this is the perfect time to spark your creativity at the Batavia Public Library.

Having a Batavia Public Library card is your most important school supply – and it’s free. The library is where you can dive into new books, hobbies and experiences, all thanks to your library card.

We’re marking Library Card Sign-up Month in September and encourage you and your family to get in your element by exploring everything we have to offer. This includes new books, the Library of Things, homework resources, Friends of the Batavia Public Library Book Sales and 3D printing.

Each September since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has marked the beginning of the school year. This year, the American Library Association is partnering with Disney and Pixar in the wake of their successful animated film “Elemental,” which follows the journeys of a fiery young woman named Ember and a go-with-the-flow kind of guy named Wade. This unlikely pair lives in Element City, where the Fire, Water, Earth and Air residents live together and discover that, despite their differences, they have a lot in common. We all can relate to that.

Library cards unlock access to incredible worlds, new and popular technology, multimedia content and educational programming that empowers as much as it informs and entertains. Libraries play an important role in educating children and developing their minds by offering programs that spark creativity and forge a love of reading and learning. A library card gives students the tools they need to succeed, not just in the classroom, but throughout their lives.

To obtain a card, library district residents may sign up at the library, 10 S. Batavia Ave. Or visit our tent on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Batavia Farmers Market. Library district residents may sign up for or renew their cards, plus we’ll have cool giveaways and information on our services, programs and collections.

Meet and greet with our new executive director

September is a wonderful time to meet the library’s new executive director Josephine Tucci.

She joined us in June and is excited to meet the community. Tucci always makes time to connect with staff members, explore our beautiful building and Reading Garden and watch our programs in action.

To get to know one another better, Tucci invites the public to stop by and meet her during one of three “Meet the Director” events in September. They are:

• 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

• 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 13

• 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14

The events will be in the Elizabeth Hall Conference Room near the library’s entrance. We hope you stop by for a chat.