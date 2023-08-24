Beyond the Bookshelves: Back to school!

It’s back-to-school time! No matter your age or stage of life, the library has programs and collections to spark curiosity and foster a love of learning.

• Preschool: For our littlest learners, we have story times, drop-in crafts and themed kits to reinforce early-learning concepts.

• Elementary: Join us after school for book clubs, drop-in activities and plenty of space to work on homework. We have homework help kits and online resources for children to research and explore topics of interest.

• Middle and high school: Reserve a study room for homework and group projects or use our recording studio for audio and video production. We also have online resources for research and test prep.

• Adults: Further your learning by joining a book club, attending a class or program or checking out equipment from our Library of Things.

Whether you are in school for the first time or haven’t been in a classroom for years, your library has something that will encourage you to discover, inspire and grow.

Find more details about our programs and services on our website at gpld.org.

The librarian recommends: “In ‘The Paper Museum’ by Kate S. Simpson, Lydia lives with her uncle, who owns a museum of paper artifacts. She believes one of the museum’s books holds the secret to her parents’ disappearance. However, Lydia accidentally files a missing person’s report, a countdown starts and chaos ensues. She needs to find her parents before the paper museum disappears. Perfect for kids who love mysteries, stories about families and a little bit of magic,” librarian Lexy Rodriguez says.

• Christine Lazaris is the executive director for the Geneva Public Library. The “Beyond the Bookshelves” column runs the third Thursday of each month. Feedback can be sent to editorial@kcchronicle.com.