Batavia Chamber: Purposeful aging and peppers for a purpose

If Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers, how many pickled peppers did he pick? Too many to use on his own! We have an option for Peter and anyone else who has a surplus of hot – not pickled – peppers.

If you have more hot peppers than you can use, donate extras to be used in the first edition of a Batavia Community Hot Sauce created by Gindo’s Spice of Life. Proceeds from the sale of the sauce will benefit the Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry and Clothes Closet. We are thrilled that the image of the Batavia Community Flag proudly will be displayed on the sauce’s label!

Cleaning and de-stemming the peppers is requested. Store in large, labeled, zip-closed bags. If picking peppers in advance, to maintain freshness, store the bags in the freezer until delivered. Peppers can be dropped off at Gindo’s Spice of Life, 2002 W. Main St., Suite P, in St. Charles from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 11-13.

Eye on Aging set for Sept. 12

All are welcome to attend our new event, Eye on Aging, on Tuesday, Sept. 12. It is focused on planning a successful retirement and creating an intentional, healthy aging strategy. By visiting vendor booths, you can discover local resources, interact with experts and gain valuable information to help you and your family. Breakout presentations will address aspects of aging well. This event isn’t only for seniors and their caregivers. It’s geared to those in their 40s and older who want to age healthy and happy.

Eye on Aging takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Eastside Community Center/Shannon Hall, 14 N. Van Buren St. Visit bataviachamber.org/events for more information, including a list of breakout topics and times. A cash bar and complimentary appetizers will be available and all attendees will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win $100 in Batavia Chamber Bucks. For businesses and organizations that would like a vendor booth, contact Patti Anselme, the Chamber’s special events coordinator, for information and to reserve your spot. She can be reached at 630-879-7134, ext. 3, or patti@bataviachamber.org.

Networking with a new member showcase

Every month, we host two open networking events: Coffee & Commerce on the second Wednesday of the month at 8 a.m. and our after-hours event Net-Working It on the third Wednesday of the month at 4:30 p.m. There is a purpose to this timetable. If your schedule makes it easier to attend an event in the morning, Coffee & Commerce will wake you up. If an evening event is better suited to your schedule and you’d like to support a different nonprofit each month, make plans to attend Net-Working It. Or attend both of them!

In September, we are switching things up just a bit as we have added a new member showcase to our Net-Working It event that takes place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20. We’ll gather at Water Street Studios, 160 S. Water St. in Batavia, and feature some of our newest members against a backdrop of beautiful artwork. All are invited to attend to support these businesses and our spotlighted nonprofit Water Street Studios.

Batavia Community Flag and Chamber Bucks

Regarding the Batavia Community Flag, have you bought yours? We love seeing the garden-size and 3-foot-by-5-foot Batavia community flags popping up throughout town! The easiest way to buy one is to go to bataviachamber.org/store/community-flag to order it and then pick it up at our office.

When you stop by our office at 106 W. Wilson St., Suite 15, to pick up your flag, buy Chamber Bucks. Chamber Bucks are a fantastic way to welcome new Batavia neighbors or give them as thank you gifts to coaches or other recipients. The gift certificates come in denominations of $10 and $50 and are accepted at more than 100 Batavia businesses and Batavia Chamber members. If you have questions, call us at 630-879-7134 or text 478-CHAMBER.