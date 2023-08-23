St. Charles Park District: A taste of yoga

As part of National Yoga Awareness Month in September, Norris Recreation Center will be offering all ages the opportunity to explore the benefits of stretching, physical movement and mental wellness in a variety of yoga styles to learn what best works for you.

Yoga is a 4,000-plus-year-old discipline to help bring harmony to the body, mind and spirit. It is a physical activity of maintaining isometric postures with breathing and meditation exercises. People of all ages and abilities can participate in yoga.

“Since yoga is a series of stretches with breathing techniques, nearly anyone can do it, regardless of age or fitness level,” said Ande Masoncup, assistant superintendent of recreation for the Norris Recreation Center.

Every Thursday at 7:35 p.m. beginning Sept. 7, certified yoga instructors will be hosting yoga practices. Space is limited so sign up soon.

The first program starts with Yin Yoga, a combination of gentle, therapeutic stretching exercises with poses that target connective tissues including bones, joints, ligaments, tendons and more. Class then will focus on Sound Healing, which consists of breath awareness activities in a resting position while listening to relaxing music or vibrations from healing instruments.

On Sept. 14, participate in two of the simplest activities, breathing and walking. Bringing these powerful actions together with a series of easy-to-follow exercises, you’ll learn how to alleviate emotional stress with physical activity. Ideally, this activity is held outside with fresh air in a peaceful environment. The location of this class will be weather dependent.

The next session is an introduction to Yogalates on Sept. 21. This combination enhances mind and body awareness, strength, stamina, flexibility and balance with yoga poses while improving posture and creating a strong, stable foundation of movement with Pilates.

“Yogalates is great for improving muscle tone, which in turn increases stamina and develops a slimmer physique,” Masoncup said.

The last program on Sept. 28 focuses on Kundalini Yoga, using your breath to harness energy within you. This ancient healing practice is performed using meditation, chanting and singing along with an intensive breathing practice and yoga poses.

“Participants really like this form of yoga, saying it gives them an energy boost while relieving stress,” Masoncup said.

Norris members may attend for free. The nonmember fee is $15 a person. Norris Recreation Center, managed by the St. Charles Park District, is located at 1050 Dunham Road. For registration information, call Guest Services at 630-377-1405.