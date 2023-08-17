Holinger: My annual physical is now more mental than physical

I just survived my 74th annual physical exam. My doctor’s office must have seen me coming because they texted me when I was parking, telling me to click on something like “I am here” when outside their office door.

I’m not sure why I couldn’t have just waved and yelled, “Hi!” but, come to think of it, that might have awakened the people watching the one TV program shown in all waiting rooms, “Insipid Talk, Canned Laughter and Interminable Commercials.”

Clicking as instructed, I triggered a receptionist to welcome me in. I had done the pre-check online, for which I was highly praised and given a gold star (I’m kidding about the gold star; only my dentist gives me a gold star, patted to my chest by the hygienist after my cleaning. I wear it for an hour or so, like Gary Cooper walking around town waiting for the high noon train).

Once in the examination room, after an arm-squeezing blood pressure check, the mental acuity exam began.

Do I feel safe at home? “Yes.” True for most of the time, except when waking from a nightmare where I’m trying to maintain silence in a study hall of 80 high school kids out to enjoy life by harassing the proctor instead of reading “The Grapes of Wrath” or solving quadratic equations.

Have I fallen in the last year? “Yes. No. I can’t remember probably because I fell and hit my head.”

That’s not what I said, but the nurse explained that the reason for asking the question was to find out if I hit my head if I fell.

“Then, no, I haven’t fallen because I would have remembered if I hit my head when falling.”

Again, I didn’t answer this way because it would have slowed the process, even though I think now it would have been a funny answer, eliciting from the nurse a five-minute discourse on how hitting my head could impair my memory. Then I would have pointed out, “Why ask if I hit my head because hitting my head would have made me forget I hit my head?”

We pushed on. She handed me a digital tablet. Students in study hall use these to play video games when they should be reading “The Grapes of Wrath” or solving quadratic equations.

“You’ll be timed when solving these picture puzzles,” she said and left the room. I pressed “Start” and saw images of a balloon and a house, then was asked about their shape and color. I passed with flying colors. And shapes.

Next, I saw four images of a family camping trip and was told the order in which they occurred. In the first one, the dad hits his thumb when pounding down a tent stake and bleeds out (not really).

The follow-up picture narrative warns “high difficulty,” probably so that when you start sweating and throw the tablet against the wall, you won’t feel guilty – or stupid.

I was arranging some kid’s random activities throughout her day in the order given to me less than five seconds before when I had totally blanked on when the doctor walked in, so I no longer cared in what order Sally rode her bike, lifted candy from a drug store or punched out a bully.

Of course, I made most of those things up because I don’t remember what Sally did, nor care.

After the doctor read the results, he assured me, “You’re not mentally compromised,” or something to that effect, because, like most things these days, I can’t remember.