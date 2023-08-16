Batavia Park District Dish: Parks, playgrounds and trails all contribute to Batavia’s vibrance

Before I began my career in parks and recreation, I had never given much thought to the word “park.”

“Parks” were ballparks and state and national parks. Playgrounds were playgrounds. Bike trails were trails. Passive green spaces were fields. These spaces were just “places” within my community and I did not think about them and what goes into developing and maintaining them.

When I started working at a park district 15 years ago, I learned that parks are places used for recreation or for a specified purpose. These areas are often natural, semi-natural or planted and are set aside for enjoyment or for the protection of natural habits and wildlife.

An important role of every park district is to act as environment stewards to the community, preserving and maintaining natural habits and resources for current and future generations. From summer flowers planted for pollinators to memorial trees planted to reduce erosion, every decision made within a park is intentional and planned.

In Batavia, we have a wonderful team dedicated to planning, maintaining and preserving the natural spaces, green spaces, fields, the Riverwalk and playgrounds within our city. The park district staff includes horticulturists, arborists, environmentalists and turf managers all focused on developing and cultivating park assets within the community. The staff are not only passionate about their careers, but also about the impact that parks play in building strong, healthy and vibrant communities. When you see our parks team members out in the community, be sure to wave and say hello.

Now that the weather is cooling down, take a moment to explore some of the great natural and park assets in Batavia. Choose your next outdoor adventure at bataviaparks.org/locations.

Here are just a few of our beautiful, unique community parks:

• Batavia Riverwalk: This stunning riverside park was created as a cooperative effort by the Batavia Park District, the city of Batavia and a group of volunteers. The path features a boardwalk leading to the North Point Pavilion, the Batavia dam and the Riverwalk wildflower sanctuary. Pedestrians and bicyclists can cross a walking bridge to the east side of the river and access the eastern leg of the Fox River Bike Trail. Kayak and paddleboat rentals are available.

• Big Woods Park: This 17-acre park contains a natural area, playground, a shelter, path system and fields and courts.

• Hawks’ Bluff Park (a staff favorite): This 30-acre property is one of the most biologically diverse parks within the park district. Enjoy passive green space, fishing, a path system and playground.

• West Main Community Park and Bark Park: This community park is the park district’s largest single piece of property. The site is home to a disc golf course, full-size basketball courts, a roller hockey court, a baseball field and softball field, as well as a two-acre fishing pond and an about 1-mile walking/jogging path. It also features a permit-free three-acre, fenced-in space for dogs to run off leash. A small pavilion and agility equipment are available within the dog park.

Happy adventuring!

• Katie Burgess is the director of creative development and community engagement at the Batavia Park District.