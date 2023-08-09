St. Charles Park District: Dance Company auditions slated for September

Calling all dancers to audition for the St. Charles Dance Company’s 2023-24 season.

The St. Charles Park District’s Dance Company allows dancers to develop technique, performance abilities and self-confidence.

Auditions are open to ages 5 to 18. Auditions will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at the Pottawatomie Community Center, 8 North Ave., St. Charles.

Auditions are free, but registration is required.

During auditions, dancers will warm up as a group, learn one or two short routines and then perform in front of a panel of judges who are instructors in the program. While participants are not required to come with a prepared routine, they will be able to perform a specialty skill.

Throughout the season, company dancers will perform multiple pieces at three dance competitions and community performances, as well as park district showcases and the annual Spring Dance Recital.

Additionally, company members are required to enroll in two company technique classes and at least two choreography classes during the dance season.

“These requirements help dancers hone in on special skills, such as strengthening their dance technique and learning different choreography styles,” dance coordinator Kristin Balsamo said.

It also allows students to work with different instructors and “provides the opportunity for multiple levels of critique and feedback,” Balsamo said.

The Dance Company is intended for dancers who are passionate about dance and want to take their skills to the next level, but what they learn goes beyond the dance floor.

“Dancers will grow tremendously from the beginning of the season to the end, not only in their dance skills but also in their self-confidence, their social skills and in their performance abilities,” Balsamo said.

“The Dance Company fosters a sense of community as the dancers are truly a team, always encouraging one another and building each other up during competitions as well as rehearsals,” she said. “There’s a strong bond and camaraderie among them.”

For the auditions, all dancers should wear fitted athletic wear or dance attire (a leotard and tights), ballet or jazz shoes, have their hair pulled back out of their face and bring clean gym shoes and a water bottle.

In addition to the Dance Company, the St. Charles Dance Academy has classes in other dance genres for all ages including ballet, tap, jazz, contemporary, lyrical, hip-hop, poms and acro/tumbling. Registration for fall programs begins in August.

Dance classes are at Pottawatomie Community Center and Haines gymnasium. For fees and to register, visit www.stcparks.org.