St. Charles Public Library: The most important school supply

With summer winding down, parents are dusting off backpacks, fitting in last-minute dentist appointments and shopping for school supplies.

Amid the flurry of back to school preparation, there is one very important item that should be added to the to-do list: Get a library card!

More than 58% of people in the St. Charles Library District have library cards, which says a lot about how the community values the materials and resources offered at the library. This also means that many people residing in the district have not taken advantage of a free tool for education and life enrichment.

Getting a library card allows access to 400,000 items in the library’s collection, including books, DVDs, STEAM Kits, board games and more. The popularity of digital items steadily has increased, especially in a post-pandemic world. Cardholders can access thousands of ebooks and downloadable audiobooks, stream movies and TV shows and take advantage of databases that allow people to do research and take skill building courses.

Parents looking to supplement in-school learning can come to the library and attend programs, use the collections and enjoy the recently renovated social and play spaces. Possibly the most amazing resource at the library are the people who work here. Families can work with a staff member who will make recommendations and find reading and listening materials that will meet the needs of every child.

If you haven’t been to the library in a while, now is the time to start taking advantage of the life-changing opportunities available to you through the services offered at the library. And while you are here, don’t forget your most important school supply – your St. Charles Public Library card.

• Kate Buckson is the director of the St. Charles Public Library.