Batavia Business Beat: Summer sizzles, and so do the Batavia Chamber’s events!

The lazy, hazy days of summer are here. Wait! Scratch that, the hazy days of summer are here. There’s nothing lazy about the Batavia Chamber’s days this summer. Besides planning the “normal” Chamber events, we’re as busy as honeybees in the garden working on plans for September and October.

Eye on Aging

Mark your calendars to save Tuesday, Sept. 12, to attend our new Eye on Aging event. All are welcome to attend this event, which is focused on planning a successful retirement and creating an intentional, healthy aging strategy. By visiting vendor booths, you can discover local resources, interact with experts and gain valuable information to help you and your family. Breakout presentations will address aspects of aging well. This isn’t just for seniors. This event is geared for those in their 40s and older who want to age healthy and happy.

Eye on Aging takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Eastside Community Center/Shannon Hall, 14 N. Van Buren St. Visit bataviachamber.org/events for information, including a list of breakout topics and times. A cash bar and complimentary appetizers will be available and all attendees will receive a raffle ticket to win $100 in Batavia Chamber Bucks. For businesses and organizations that would like a vendor booth, contact Patti Anselme, the Chamber’s special events coordinator, for information and to reserve your spot. She can be reached by calling 630-879-7134, ext. 3, or email patti@bataviachamber.org.

Let’s do lunch in August

Our Batavia Women in Business group hosts one of its hottest events of the year in August – a progressive luncheon. Nineteen area chambers are partnering with us for this networking event that takes place Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Meyer Ballroom, 8 Galena Blvd. in Aurora. Check-in begins at 11 a.m., with the event starting at 11:30 a.m.

Members of any of the participating chambers can register for $35 with their respective chamber. Those who are not members can join in the fun for $40. Ticket prices include a buffet luncheon, dessert and three rounds of networking. An optional tour of the Paramount Theatre is available at 1:30 p.m. This is a fantastic opportunity to meet businesses in the Fox River Valley and beyond. Don’t hesitate. Registration closes Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Later in the week, join Batavia Chamber staff for lunch, laughs and chitchat at the Windmill Grille & Pizzeria, 90 N. Island Ave. in Batavia. We’ll gather at noon Friday, Aug. 11. Please join us if you can. No registration is necessary. It is Dutch treat – pay for your own lunch.

Save the date for Chamber Cheers

Plans are underway to celebrate the platinum anniversary of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce at Chamber Cheers on Thursday, Oct. 5, at Enticing Cuisine Banquets in Batavia. Watch for more details.

Call the Batavia Chamber of Commerce at 630-879-7134 for information on any of these events, membership and more. You also can text 478-CHAMBER or stop by our office at 106 W. Wilson St. Don’t forget we are selling the Batavia Community Flag and Batavia Chamber Bucks.