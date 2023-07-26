@Your Batavia Library: Protect against ‘summer slide’ during Summer Reading Club

Summer learning loss, sometimes referred to as the “summer slide,” often means children begin the new school year behind their achievement level from the end of the past academic year.

How can one stem the loss? Participating in Summer Reading Club is one way the library can help your family protect against the summer slide.

Summer Reading Club provides the opportunity to enjoy wonderful stories, both entertaining and informing.

It also offers the chance to earn great prizes and rewards.

Summer Reading Club doesn’t come to a close until Monday, Aug. 7, so there still is time to read or listen to books, regardless of whether they are online, checked out from the library, pulled from your bookshelves or borrowed from a friend.

Log your books as you complete them, either on paper logs that are available on our website or in the library or online via the Beanstack app. Children through eighth grade may earn the chance for rewards by reading or doing special activities. Each completed reading log can earn adults and teens the chance for prizes.

Learn more about Summer Reading Club at bataviapubliclibrary.org/summer-reading-club-2023.

Reading and trying new programs is a fun way to continue learning during the summer and exploring something new helps us broaden our capabilities.

When school begins next month, you might be able to say you found your voice during summer vacation.

Back-to-school sales add up

It’s that time of year when we begin prepping to go back to school, which can be pretty expensive. Head back to school with more money in the bank by cashing in on sales provided by the Friends of the Batavia Public Library.

The Friends will host its annual book sale to help educators stock their classrooms from 9:15 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 5. The Educators’ Sale is open to all teachers, including preschool teachers, day care workers, home educators and those who teach or mentor children. All educator materials cost 25 cents apiece. The Friends will host its monthly Book Sale from 9:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. And a new sale has been added to the mix. The Friends will host its first Evening Book Sale from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23. All August book sales will be hosted in the FriendSpace, located on the library’s lower level at 10 S. Batavia Ave.

Spend these precious remaining summer days enjoying a good book and stocking up before it’s time to hit the books.