From care to sports conditioning, STC Parks welcomes Smith Physical Therapy to Sportsplex

There’s a new neighbor tucked inside the St. Charles Park District’s Sportsplex facility. This summer, Smith Physical Therapy opened the doors to a new clinic on the second floor at the Sportsplex.

Founded seven years ago in Crystal Lake, Smith Physical Therapy, owned by Denise Smith, recently added a St. Charles location to further serve the community with physical therapy care including orthopedic care, as well as its specialized care for runners and dancers. Specialized physical therapy is one of the features at Smith Physical Therapy, and all physical therapists have additional training to help zone in on the care for their clients.

Physical therapist Megan Long is based in the Sportsplex location, where she provides care in dance medicine, as well as a running academy. A lifelong dancer, Long has the understanding as well as the training to help dancers, from adolescents through adults, with the care they need to keep them on their toes.

“I understand dancers and their own unique language as well as the demands on their body,” Long said. “When they tell me they experience pains when performing battements, I know they are talking about kicking.”

Long has been dancing since she was a child and continues to dance and provide dance instruction with a local dance studio. In her physical therapy practice, she offers patient care for individuals as well as classes for dance students.

Long also specializes in physical therapy for runners, whether they are longtime runners or training for their first Couch to 5K.

“A physical therapist can help someone improve their performance and avoid injuries,” Long said. “We work at preventing injuries.”

Smith Physical Therapy accepts new clients seeking care as well as those referred by a physician.

For Smith Physical Therapy, the new location isn’t just about better serving clients. Long said the next step will be collaborating with the St. Charles Park District, from assisting with its races to co-hosting programs. Plans are in the final stages for a workshop this fall on the topic of recovery for the athlete, which will unite Smith Physical Therapy, the St. Charles Park District and fellow Sportsplex tenant Kale Training.

“It’s a great relationship between the St. Charles Park District, Smith PT and Kale Training,” said Melissa Caine, assistant superintendent of Sportsplex and athletics.

With Sportsplex’s turf fields, which are used by local teams, as well as its league programming, the new addition of Smith Physical Therapy as well as the continued collaboration with Kale Training is a great partnership.

Kale Training has been in the Sportsplex for the past 13 years and owner Kale Hoyt has more than 20 years of experience as a certified strength and conditioning specialist and a sports performance coach. Hoyt worked with Major League Soccer’s Chicago Fire before launching his own business to work with athletes of all ages.

He’s helped clients in their 70s work on balance and strength and he’s helped young athletes build their game and confidence.

“For me, the best part is seeing the athlete’s results, whether they are coming off the bench to play or to become a starter,” Hoyt said. “I am there to see an athlete progress and improved performance.”

Hoyt said he’s worked with athletes in several sports, from soccer to volleyball, baseball, softball and lacrosse. He’s able to work with individual clients or provide classes to teams. As the owner and operator, he can give individualized personal attention to each client.

“I can help athletes with their speed, agility, power and quickness,” Hoyt said.