Holinger: Summer’s end in June came too soon for us, but not for her

There is one veterinary appointment for which you will not wait to see the doctor. Once you walk in, the office will have a room ready to receive you and your pet.

Your dying pet.

In fact, you will barely have a chance to sit down before someone in a blue smock invites you with a sad smile to “Please follow me.” The staff knows that near-death animals and their grieving, teary-eyed caretakers need immediate attention – and privacy.

On the June afternoon we bring in Summer, our almost blind and deaf 18-year-old miniature poodle we “rescued” when a 10-year-old, my wife, Tia, gives the receptionist our name. In less than two minutes, Tia, holding Summer, along with my son, Jay, and I are led into a neon-bathed room. Tia sits in the one heavy, wooden armchair. Summer, already looking sedated, snuggles against her chest.

By now, Summer’s charcoal-gray coat is long and curly; the groomer lately has not been comfortable giving her a haircut as Summer’s stress level when on the table and in the choke collar has increased in recent months. When I last took her in, the store manager insisted I stay inside in case Summer proved too volatile to handle safely.

While waiting, I did laps around the store, occasionally glancing through the grooming window. Once I saw the manager hugging Summer tightly while the groomer took one paw after another in her hands and carefully cut her nails. As I passed the plastic and leather toys, the shelves of bagged dog food, the bank of aquariums holding iridescent yellow, blue and red tropical fish, memories of the lives of our past three dogs swam back to me, better times that all had to end sometime.

The veterinarian who has taken care of Summer for the past eight years comes in. After a few words of sympathy, she performs a quick, requisite “quality of life” inspection, even though she’s familiar with Summer’s declining years.

She then outlines the procedure: a sedative to put her to sleep, during which we should talk to her, and then the final, lethal injection.

“And you’re taking her home?” she asks to confirm.

“We’ve got a spot for her,” Tia answers through her tears.

Jay has dug a hole for her beneath a huge, stately maple tree, shading, it seems, almost an acre of our wide, hilly backyard where birds, including scarlet tanagers, bluebirds, indigo buntings and a rainbow of other feathered flyers, have flitted in and out of.

After the vet gives her the first injection, we talk to Summer until her eyes show no more wakefulness, even though still only half-closed. We lay her down on the blanket we brought, continuing to pat her sleeping form, quietly murmuring sweet nothings and wait for the next, final step.

Later that afternoon, beneath the maple tree, Jay places Summer in her resting place, shovels in dirt, then marks it with a large white flagstone. Around the grave in a half-moon shape, he has chosen flowers to plant that will bloom at different times from spring to fall.

We reminisce with a story or two, then say goodbye.

Soon I’ll bring the hose down here, allow the soft shower to soak and soften the hard, dry ground, and marvel at the globed pink Summer Beauties, their silent fireworks bursting above, and celebrating Summer.

