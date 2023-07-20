Beyond the Bookshelves: Support the Friends of the Library book sale

“Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” – Helen Keller

Discover bargains galore while you help the Friends of Geneva Public Library raise money to support the library at the annual Used Book Sale on July 28-30.

Friends Book Sale hours are:

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 28 ($5 admission from 10 a.m. to noon)

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 29

• Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 30 (books are half price)

Money from the sale helps the Friends provide funds for library services and programs that serve youth through adults.

Book prices:

• Adult hardcover and paperback, $2

• Adult mass paperback, $1

• Children’s hardcover, $1

• Children’s paperback, 50 cents

• Board books, 50 cents

The Friends accept credit cards, cash and checks at book sales.

The librarian recommends: “Like it or not, the internet’s impact on our world ‘irl’ (in real life) is undeniable. In ‘Because Internet: Understanding the New Rules of Language,’ linguist Gretchen McCulloch explores questions that may seem a bit silly but reveal the new ways that humans communicate. This book is an ideal read for people looking to learn something new in an introductory, humorous way,” librarian Sophie Popovich said.

• Christine Lazaris is the executive director for the Geneva Public Library. The “Beyond the Bookshelves” column runs the third Thursday of each month. Feedback can be sent to editorial@kcchronicle.com.