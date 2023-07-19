St. Charles Park District: Older adults need look no further for summer fun

Summer fun isn’t just for kids.

The Adult Activity Center operated by the St. Charles Park District has several entertaining events and outings on the horizon for community members 50 years of age and older.

“Our programs are great because folks know that all they need to do is register and then I’m taking care of everything,” said Lynne Yuill, adult activity supervisor. “We make it as convenient as we can.”

Adult Activity Center participants run the gamut, from groups of friends to couples or individuals, Yuill said. Through programs and outings, she watches wonderful connections and friendships forged.

First up is the Dog Days of Summer Ice Cream Social from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 28 at Pottawatomie Community Center. The afternoon will feature deliciously cold treats as provided by Kimmer’s Ice Cream in St. Charles as well as sleight of hand fun from local magician Scott Piner.

“He’s very engaging,” Yuill said. “It’s going to be a fun afternoon.”

Next up is the Fitzgerald’s Fish Boil and Lake Geneva Shopping Trip taking place on Wednesday, Aug. 2. The Wisconsin town’s shops and boutiques offer a varied selection of products, from artwork to chocolates and more. Afterward, trip-goers will head to Fitzgerald’s for a unique dining experience.

“The restaurant has these huge kettles where they boil fish and potatoes, and you can watch how the whole process works,” Yuill said.

Those who love a live show are invited to journey to The Fireside Theatre, also in Wisconsin, for a performance of Mary Poppins on Tuesday, Aug. 24. Audience members can enjoy the beloved tale complete with singing and dancing. Dinner will be served prior to the show.

The second chance for a live performance comes with the show “You Gotta Have Friends” at White Pines Lodge in Morris. A skilled ensemble cast showcases the grit and grace of female friendship through skits, song and audience participation. Attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy a buffet lunch.

For more information about Adult Activity Center offerings, including event and trip pricing details as well as registration deadlines, go to www.stcparks.org/aac.