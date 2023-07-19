Batavia Park District Dish: The best part of Batavia is community

I want to get this out there – I am new to Batavia.

I am still discovering new shops. The artful flower arrangements downtown make me smile. And the beauty surrounding the river always astounds me. I am so new to the area that I don’t even have a favorite local restaurant, though I have a long list of recommendations.

Although I am new, I have never felt out of place. There is something about the people and the city that draws you in, welcomes you and holds you close. When I ask people what they love most about Batavia, they unanimously say, “the community.”

The Batavia Park District is just one of the amenities that makes this vibrant community thrive. A fixture in the community for more than 50 years, the district holds a special place within the hearts of residents and visitors. Some people know the district as the place where their children learned to swim at Hall Quarry Beach. Others celebrated life moments by attending a wedding or baby shower at Shannon Hall. And many enjoy the outdoor walking paths, parks and natural areas cultivated by the district.

The summer and early fall are full of amazing community events. Thousands of people attended the three-day Windmill City Festival in early July. River Rhapsody, the free summer concert series, continues through August at the Peg Bond Center downtown.

Back by popular demand, Pints by the Pond returns this year on Sept. 23. The outdoor craft beer festival features local brews, ciders and ales. Buy your tickets online at bataviaparks.org.

Batavia seniors can relive their high school memories during the Senior Homecoming Dance on Sept. 8.

Make sticky memories during the family favorite S’mores & More event (formally Mom & Son Wagon Rides, Sept. 21 and 28) and be the talk of the town as you show off your Halloween House Decor. The full list of upcoming special events is available on the district’s website or in the recently delivered Fall Fun Guide.

If you prefer to give back to the community through service opportunities, there are many ways you can make an immediate difference within the city. Batavia Park District volunteers are essential to the success of our programs and health of our natural areas.

Are you looking for something to do with your family or business? Volunteer programs are a great way to build relationships and give back to the community. Volunteering with the park district also is a fun way for teens, school groups, organizations and businesses to fulfill service hour needs. Learn more at bataviaparks.org/volunteering.

If you are looking for something new to try this fall, look to our amazing lineup of fall programs. Park district programs are not only for children, but for every age and ability level. Even your canine family members can join in the fun!

Taking it back old-school, from August to November, the Batavia Depot Museum is running a new exhibit highlighting the origin stories of the names used for Batavia schools. The new exhibition opens Aug. 4. Learn more at bataviaparks.org/batavia-depot-museum.

I look forward to meeting many of you out in the community as the summer ends and fall begins.

• Katie Burgess is the director of creative development and community engagement at the Batavia Park District.