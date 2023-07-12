St. Charles Park District: Savor summer with acoustic music concerts

Summer is about to get a little sweeter with the return of the popular musical series Acoustic Jams in the Park in downtown St. Charles.

The weekly series, running July 18 through Aug. 29, features a different musical performer each Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Mt. St. Mary Park along the Fox River. The weekly concerts are free and the perfect way to enjoy a summer evening by bringing a picnic to the park or grabbing a bite downtown at one of St. Charles’ restaurants before or after the performance.

The artists are all local musicians, said Dan Proccacio, recreation supervisor for the St. Charles Park District.

“Some perform cover songs. Some perform their original pieces,” Proccacio said.

This will be the second year for Acoustic Jams, following on the success of last year’s launch.

The park district staff was able to add a few more dates to the calendar and bring in a few more new musicians to the lineup including Drew Doepke, a classically trained blues/soul/rock with a twist of pop guitarist who kicks off the series Tuesday, July 18.

The lineup continues with Kent Morris on July 25, Kurtis James on Aug. 1, Luis Martinez on Aug. 8, Rick Weals on Aug. 15, Mike Cleggie on Aug. 22 and Matt Keen on Aug. 29.

“This is much more low-key than our other concerts in the park,” Proccacio said. “Some people bring in their dinners or grab food, some ride their bikes and stop to enjoy the concert. I think everybody really loves it and it’s a great time to hang out and enjoy the music.”

It’s an all-ages event. Check the park district’s website and social media pages for updates or changes because of weather.

And be sure to arrive early to the park to take a stroll and enjoy the annual outdoor art exhibit Sculpture in the Park, a collection of pieces from artists from across the country.

For more music, check out the park district’s summer concert series at 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Lincoln Park gazebo in downtown St. Charles. See stcparks.org for details.