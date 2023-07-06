Live Your Best Life: An evening of music kicks off celebration of Playhouse 38′s 10th anniversary

In the world of community theater, you are essential, no matter what role you play or your experience level. Whether you are on stage, behind it or in front of it, all who participate give something and all have something to gain.

This is the philosophy at Playhouse 38, Geneva’s community theater in the heart of town. For the past 10 years, Playhouse 38 has presented 60+ adult and youth productions, hundreds of music and theater classes and countless cheers, tears and laughs.

There have been many stories to share looking back over the years and the team at Playhouse 38 is looking forward to the future while welcoming exciting opportunities for an expanding community of performing arts enthusiasts.

One such event is “Cabaret – Down Memory Lane,” at 7 p.m. Friday, July 14. Tickets are $10 each and proceeds support the Geneva Park District’s theater arts programs. All ages are welcome. Tickets can be bought online, in person at Sunset Community Center or the Stephen D. Persinger Recreation Center and at the door. Information about group sales discounts is available by calling the park district at 630-232-4542.

“This special performance will be a night to help us remember and celebrate the accomplishments of all Playhouse 38 participants this past decade,” Assistant Superintendent of Recreation Kyle Donahue said. “Attendees can expect an enjoyable evening with live musical entertainment, complete with light snacks and drinks in a fun environment focusing on the talent of our community.”

For one night only, the theater will be transformed into a cozy cocktail lounge with tables and candlelight (battery operated, of course). Attendees can sit comfortably while enjoying singers accompanied by a piano player. Snacks, water, soft drinks and adult beverages will be available for purchase.

“We are excited for a talented lineup of performers,” Donahue said. “The cast includes the talented vocals of Haleigh Hutchinson, San Sandberg, Emma Schmalz, Nikolai Sorokin, Jade Strong, Renee Toups and Jen White accompanied by the brilliant playing of Sherri Stasell.”

Fun facts about Playhouse 38:

• Opened in June 2013 at its original location, 524 W. State St.

• Its first youth production was a fall comedy in November 2013 titled “Comic Book Artist” featuring 18 young local actors. The performance sold out.

• That same year in December, adults performed “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Radio Play.” This winter, Playhouse 38 plans to reprise that production.

• Moved to its current location at 321 Stevens St., Suite P, in April 2016 to allow for the park district’s growing cultural arts program.

• A ribbon-cutting to celebrate the new location was held July 8, 2016.

• The current space can accommodate about 100 seats in traditional rows.

• The location’s larger stage has a permanent base structure that is ADA accessible.

• Concessions are available for purchase at every show, including nonalcoholic and alcoholic beverages, popcorn and candy.

Don’t miss these events this summer at Playhouse 38:

• “Vrooommm!,” the summer adult comedic production, July 21-23. Tickets on sale for $15. Tickets are $20 at the door.

• “The Little Mermaid Jr.,” the summer youth musical production, Aug. 11-13. Tickets on sale starting July 14 for $10.

• Free afternoon throwback movies at 2 p.m. Thursdays. July 13 is “Royal Wedding” starring Fred Astaire and Jane Powell. July 27 is “Jack and the Beanstalk” starring Abbott and Costello.

• Karaoke Night: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25. Sing your heart out or come support your favorite rock star for only a $5 admission fee. A collection of popular songs will be provided.

• Summer musical theater camps for ages 6 to 18. Registration is open for these two-week camps that run from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., including “Princess & Prince Adventures” from July 7-20 and “Jungle Heroes” from July 24-Aug. 4.

The summer lineup is just the beginning, and Playhouse 38 is committed to providing quality community entertainment and outstanding cultural arts programming for all ages and experience levels. Keep an eye out for the Geneva Park District’s Fall Program Guide, which will have offerings for everyone. For information on Playhouse 38, visit GenevaParks.org/Playhouse.