Holinger: Fishing for the perfect place to read ‘reel’ literature

Certain books should be read in certain places. It is hard to read books about catching trout when stuffed in a confining armchair looking out onto a cityscape or even on a beanbag chair in the living room of a prefab suburban home where, outside, green lawn ponds need mowing every week.

The book my daughter gave me a couple of years ago, “Headwaters: The Adventures, Obsession and Evolution of a Fly Fisherman,” is best read on a screened-on porch overlooking a lake or on a cold June Northwoods morning in a pine-paneled great room, fire snapping beneath a stone chimney, trapezoidal windows reaching up to the roof framing a Norway pine’s green-needled branches.

Our family cabin, six years shy of 100 years old, complements the age-old sport of fly fishing. Or should I say “art?” Because a sport can be practiced and one’s skills improved upon. Fly fishing depends more on intuition, luck and a 20-gallon reserve tank of patience. How many caught tree limbs, tangled tippets and lost fish before the angler himself snaps?

Oh, sure, women fly fish, too. My cousin Mary, in a fishing vest and wide-brimmed hat, looked as natural on a white-rippled stream as a pileated woodpecker on rough-hewn bark. Each threw themselves into the task with the same talent, intensity and holy fervor (no pun intended).

Unlike Mary’s finesse, I randomly guess what store of rusty hooks to use, tie it on with the bumbling dexterity of a Tenderfoot Boy Scout and try to launch it farther in front than behind me where tall grasses and low branches wait to ensnare it.

If something rises for my dry fly, I usually raise the rod too quickly, the fly leaving the water and zipping past my head like a panicked bumblebee. If something underwater tugs on a wet fly, I’m usually dreaming about publishing a third book, thus giving the trout plenty of time to roll the fly around on its tongue like a sommelier deciding whether this merlot is more suggestive of oak or hickory, conclude its ancestral descendants did not swallow metal and spit it out.

Dylan Tomine, the “Headwaters” author, travels the world with peers for steelhead. Unlike me, he knows what he’s doing – a low, but important bar. His friend Carson “once famously told his girlfriend that he was put on Earth to fish and that fishing would always come first, no matter what. Period. End of story. Not surprisingly, he’s single now.”

Tomine also recounts a friend’s “near-death experience, flipping his raft and swimming nearly a quarter mile submerged in icy rapids. ... Another angler, hearing the story, said without blinking, ‘Yeah, but was there any good water down there?’”

Why, with so many disasters lying in wait (ticks, rapids, snakes, mosquitoes, poison ivy, etc.), would idiots persist in spending a great deal of money and time making ourselves miserable?

Because one memorable catch makes every searing pain and boring wait worth it. Once, Tomine and his friend, simultaneously reeling in “ocean-bright” beauties, felt “nearly delirious with joy, dancing around like meth-addled circus monkeys.”

No, reading about such a thrill doesn’t substitute for the real thing. Sitting comfortably on a wicker rocker, gin and tonic cooling your coaster, and the dinner bell about to ring doesn’t match the ecstasy of soaking your new Nikes when launching the boat, the infernal itch of poison ivy, discovering 12 wood ticks bloated with [your] blood or losing another $8.75 Royal Indigo Dogleg Wagon Wheel Feathered Peacock’s Tail to the same tamarack branch.

In fact, it doesn’t come close.

• Rick Holinger earned a Ph.D. in creative writing from UIC. His work has been accepted for publication in Chicago Quarterly Review, Chautauqua and elsewhere. His poetry book, “North of Crivitz,” and essay collection, “Kangaroo Rabbits and Galvanized Fences,” are available at local bookstores, Amazon or richardholinger.net. Contact him at editorial@kcchronicle.com.