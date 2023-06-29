St. Charles Park District: Make a splash with outdoor pool fun

A day at the pool will be even better when you join in on the fun special activities hosted this summer at one of St. Charles Park District’s aquatic facilities. Swanson Pool is centrally-located in Pottawatomie Park, while Otter Cove is located in James O. Breen Community Park, west of downtown.

Whether it’s a daily admission or a membership pass, visitors can enjoy a great day at the pool and some super fun activities to build summer memories.

At Swanson Pool every Wednesday evening in July is DJ Nights, featuring a live DJ spinning songs that will have everyone dancing.

Start saving those online delivery boxes to participate and compete in the annual Sink or Swim Cardboard Boat Race Saturday, July 1 at Swanson Pool.

“This event is a riot to see which boats float and which ones sink,” said Sabrina Hunley, aquatics supervisor for the St. Charles Park District. “It’s a great way to get kids in a creative mindset. Each team can have up to four people to design, build and venture out on the water.”

And it’s more than trying to row a cardboard boat, Hunley explained, adding there are fun awards for best team theme, most spectacular sinking and boat decorations too.

Another favorite at each pool is the Biggest Splash Contest, as all ages compete with their fiercest cannonballs into the pool.

“It’s so fun to watch the kids – and adults – compete for the biggest splash,” Hunley said.

The Biggest Splash Contest is at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. July 12 at Swanson Pool and from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 1 and Aug. 8 at Otter Cove. For those who prefer calmer waters, Sunday evenings in July are Float Night from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Otter Cove.

Many local young people have been training for the annual Splashes Dashes & Spokes Youth Triathlon which will be Saturday, July 15. The event features swimming, biking and running for children ages 5-15, competing in their age groups. The event takes place at Otter Cove’s pool and throughout James O. Breen Community Park.

Summer favorites like Watermelon Day, Volleyball with a Lifeguard and National Book Lover’s Day are more fun reasons to plan your pool visits. Hunley said guests can visit Santa when he drops by both facilities for the Christmas in July celebration on Tuesday, July 25. Let your young swimmer step up to be a Lifeguard for a Day on Aug. 7.

And make sure to arrive early on Sunday, July 30 when both pools celebrate Sundae Sunday. The first 150 guests receive a free sundae from Culver’s.

And be sure to get a selfie with the pool mascots: Stanley the frog can be found hopping around Swanson Pool, while otters Ollie and June offer special photo opportunities on Mondays from 1-1:30 all summer long.

Make a splash and create summer memories sure to last longer than your tan lines. A full calendar of daily events and activities can be found at ottercove.org and swansonpool.org.