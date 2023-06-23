Create art to lower anxiety, even if you’re not an artist

“But I can barely draw stick figures!”

As a therapist who often incorporates art into sessions, I hear this a lot. In response, I offer a gentle reminder: You don’t have to be a professional artist to create art. Too many people get caught up in the idea that creating art is only valuable if the final product could end up in a museum someday.

And while highly realistic renderings in museums are wonderful, focusing on the outcome, or how “good” it may be, misses the point. In art, particularly in a therapeutic sense, the reward or benefit is found in the process not in the final product.

Engaging in art is helpful to our mental health in a variety of ways. It can help provide meaning, perhaps by honoring strength in a difficult situation by creating a visual representation or writing a poem about a significant event. Art also can provide a sense of mastery in finishing a piece or learning a new skill. Perhaps most valuable, the actual act of creating can, in and of itself, reduce anxiety.

Making art aligns with the definition of mindfulness, which is paying attention on purpose, in the present moment, without judgment. Mindfulness is proved to reduce anxiety. You have to be “paying attention” when drawing, painting, sculpting, writing, etc. When we are fully engaging in art, we experience the present moment, which means we aren’t focused on the future or the unknown, a common contributor to anxiety.

The last part in the definition of mindfulness is “without judgment.” When creating, it is easy to get focused on the final product, but remember the process is the important thing when working to reduce anxiety. Try telling yourself that no matter the outcome, you are worthy of taking this time for yourself. If you’re really stuck? Therapy is a great place to address self judgment. So where are some practical places to start? It’s simple. Find something that interests you. Search online for doodle prompts, collage, color or see if your local library or community has any workshops. You don’t need fancy supplies or any previous experience because just the act of creating can provide meaning and lower your anxiety – even drawing stick figures.

• Marcy O’Dell is a licensed clinical professional counselor at Action Consulting and Therapy in Geneva.