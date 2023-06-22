Holinger: The health of a lake, a birdfeeder and a nation

I live above a lake. Not on a lake, but above it, separated from the water by the lawns of two houses, a one-lane street and a sloping hill. And yet, we’re expected to pay the annual association dues, most of which go toward keeping the lake healthy. Which we do. Gladly.

Because we know the well-being of the lake affects our mood, our view and the resale value of the house we live in.

Additionally, and maybe more important, we fish the lake, and without proper treatment, the lake will starve for oxygen and the fishing won’t be as good. In fact, there won’t be any fishing because the fish will all be dead.

There, too, would go the turtles, snakes, otters, herons, egrets, ducks and more. Many more.

Yesterday, I saw an outline of what I thought might be a blue heron fishing on the shore. I grabbed the binoculars and marveled at the magnificent bird when a Baltimore oriole streaked through my line of sight, leaving an orange jet stream in my imagination.

Sometimes you have to pay in life for things that don’t affect you directly but make your life a whole lot better.

Another example: I put out birdseed. A variety. Fruit and nuts. Large blocks, small blocks. Nyjer thistle. Oranges and grape jelly. Mealworms. Fill it, pierce it, pour it and they will come.

Nuthatches, starlings, blue jays, orioles, wrens, sparrows, house finches, goldfinches, grosbeaks, catbirds, cowbirds, woodpeckers (hairy, red belly, downy), hummingbirds, bluebirds, tufted titmice, cedar waxwings, indigo buntings. Also, for a couple of days, a male and female scarlet tanager – stunning!

For the most part, they live harmoniously, taking turns at various feeders.

However, there is one bird who doesn’t play by the rules. The starling’s size and long, rapier beak send other birds flying, even the bulky blue jay and regal, red-bellied woodpecker.

The starling behaves like a feather-and-winged Terminator, Thanos and Voldemort combined. He lives by his own code of conduct, mocks accepted procedures and dismisses his fellow flyers with audacious arrogance and hubris. He feeds like a pig at a trough, scattering seed earthward like a summer downpour.

The starling is algae fouling the lake’s serene, wind-rippled surface. He is lake-bottom weeds sucking the oxygen from fish.

What do we do about the starling? Because we are not the hungry birds who come looking for food, do we pretend he doesn’t matter, let him continue assaulting the weaker, the smaller, the less aggressive flocks because he doesn’t immediately affect us, inside our houses, watching the impudence unfold?

Or should we act? Try to curb or arrest the starling’s nefarious behavior the same way we try to purge weeds and algae to keep the lake clean?

Could we bring him to justice? Enforce the notion he needs to respect other birds at the same feeder, that they all have an equal right to its bounty? Would he decry the system, tell us it’s rigged against him, accuse other birds of targeting him, that he’s done nothing wrong, that he’s not a crook, it’s simply his nature to be dominant, superior, monarchic?

Going back to the lake, I’ll keep paying my homeowner’s association fee, just like I’ll keep paying my taxes. I rely on professionals to keep our lake free of weeds and pollution and on government to keep our leaders in line, keep them honest.

Because once my faith in others to keep order gets undermined or overrun, the starlings will rule – and their rules will be all we have.

• Rick Holinger earned a Ph.D. in creative writing from UIC. His work has been accepted for publication in Chicago Quarterly Review, Chautauqua and elsewhere. His poetry book, “North of Crivitz,” and essay collection, “Kangaroo Rabbits and Galvanized Fences,” are available at local bookstores, Amazon or richardholinger.net. Contact him at editorial@kcchronicle.com.