Batavia Business Beat: A strong business network is key to a vibrant community with great events

We officially welcomed summer on Wednesday! Summer sports are in full swing, as are the annual special events and festivals throughout the Fox River area.

As you attend events this summer, take notice of the sponsors. They are just as important to the success of an event as is the entertainment and attendance. You’ll find many of our members listed as event sponsors because we encourage these businesses to become involved with us and the greater community to get better connected. These members understand that community engagement results in increased visibility and builds credibility.

Batavia takes its turn to host a fun celebration when the Windmill City Festival kicks off on Friday, July 7, and runs through Sunday, July 9, with most activities downtown at the Peg Bond Center. You’ll find our chamber members serving as gatekeepers July 8 as we do our part to help with the many volunteers necessary to run the festival. Go to windmillcityfest.org for the details.

Of course, before the Windmill City Festival is Batavia’s Fourth of July Sky Concert, which takes place on Tuesday, July 4, at Engstrom Park. Like past events, Savor-the-Flavor food vendors will be on hand beginning at 5 p.m. At 8:30 p.m., the Batavia Community Band plays music, followed by announcements and the sky concert fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

The planning committee is requesting volunteers and donations. The annual event costs about $40,000 and is totally funded by donations and fundraisers. Visit bataviafireworks.org for details.

Other July events

Our Coffee & Commerce takes place from 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Wedi Corporation, one of our industrial members. Wedi Corporation recently expanded its operations and is hosting in its new employee break/lunchroom. We greatly appreciate them hosting. The Batavia Chamber holds a Coffee & Commerce monthly on the second Wednesday at different locations. Visit bataviachamber.org to see where we’ll be and come join us!

The third Wednesday of each month is Net-Working It, our evening open networking event. This, too, moves around to various member hosts. In July, you’ll find us at Brother Chimp Brewing in North Aurora on Wednesday, July 19, beginning at 4:30 p.m. We’ll be joined by representatives from our featured nonprofit, the Batavia Foundation for Educational Excellence. Mark your calendar and make plans to join us.

Batavia MainStreet is serving summer vibes with Cocktails in the Park on Saturday, July 22. It is the largest single fundraiser for Batavia MainStreet. Visit downtownbatavia.com to buy tickets.

Chamber Bucks and Batavia Community Flag

Make sure to stop into our office, 106 W. Wilson St., Suite 15, to buy Chamber Bucks and a Batavia Community Flag.

Chamber Bucks are a fantastic thank-you gift to coaches or other recipients as they can choose from more than 100 local businesses to spend the bucks. The gift certificates come in denominations of $10 and $50.

We love seeing the garden-size and 3x5 Batavia community flags popping up throughout town. The easiest way to buy a flag is to go to bataviachamber.org/store/community-flag to order one and then pick it up at our office.

If you have any questions, please call us at 630-879-7134 or text 478-CHAMBER.

Enjoy your summer and remember to shop and play locally!