St. Charles Park District: From kayaks to neighborhood walks, there’s summer fitness for everyone

Shake up your fitness routine with some fun classes on the water or, if you prefer, dry land with St. Charles Park District programs.

For those looking for a new walking buddy, check out the Walking Club that meets every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at Norris Recreation Center for ages 18 and older. The group takes a stroll through the neighborhood adjacent to the facility, enjoying time together in the fresh air.

“Walking is the easiest exercise for all ages and abilities,” said Ande Masoncup, assistant superintendent of recreation for the St. Charles Park District.

There’s no cost to participate and the group walks for about 30 minutes. Through the walks, some participants have found a new walking buddy, she said.

“We wanted to get people together and create a social atmosphere. We can chat and it’s a fun way to meet new people,” Masoncup said.

Another way to enjoy the outdoors is with workouts on the water for ages 16 and older. The Kayaking for Fitness program, led by members of the St. Charles Canoe Club, meets Thursday evenings in August. All equipment is provided. Paddling can burn between 200 to 1,200 calories, and in addition to improving upper body strength and abs, it can be a great way to reduce stress.

Additionally, there is drop-in fitness paddling practice from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through October for ages 16 and older. Launching from Ferson Creek Park, you can explore the Fox River with a relaxing paddle ride or a vigorous workout. Participants should bring their own canoe or kayak.

Got balance? Consider a yoga class on a stand-up paddleboard. The class for ages 15 and older is led by a certified yoga instructor and is limited to a few participants, said Sabrina Hunley, aquatics supervisor with the St. Charles Park District. As of press time, there’s still room in the Friday class on July 7 or Aug. 11. All equipment is provided. Bring a change of clothes, towels and a positive attitude.

While it’s not focused on fitness, the Intro into Kayaking class for ages 16 and older is a great way to learn more about the sport, Hunley said. All equipment is provided. Instructors review paddling strokes, techniques and how to launch and even provide equipment recommendations, making it the ideal class for a first-time kayaking experience.

For those who prefer their workouts indoors at the Norris Recreation Center, there’s a new Beach Body Bootcamp starting July 11. The multiweek class is great for all fitness levels, with high intensity interval training that mixes up the routine with free weights, ropes and kettlebells, too.

Working out in a group or with a buddy is a great way to stay connected to exercise and keep yourself accountable to the fitness routine, Masoncup said.

Fitness isn’t just about muscles and cardio workouts. One of the popular classes at the Norris Recreation Center is the Vibrational Sound Healing class taught once a month. The class provides an opportunity to delve into meditation to seek balance between the mind, the nervous system and one’s emotions. Because of the popularity of the class, Masoncup recommends registering early and arriving early.

Mark the calendar for the annual Christmas in July Open House at Norris Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 15, to check out membership specials, chat with wellness coaches and enter to win prizes.

If a little competition is your preference, check out a new event this summer where parent and child can play as doubles vying for the most wins at the tournament Saturday, July 29. Registration is required, and it should be a lot of fun, Masoncup said.

Summer is the perfect time to explore a new interest, try a fitness challenge and connect with nature, and whether it’s indoors or outdoors, have a great time.