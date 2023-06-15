St. Charles Park District: All aboard for riverboat fun

This summer, gaze upon the Fox River while aboard an old-fashioned paddle board river boat. Open-air upper decks allow for unobstructed views of the beautiful natural surroundings and gives riders a prime opportunity to spot wildlife that lives along the waterway.

“We always recommend people bring binoculars, or they can purchase binoculars on the boat,” said Tera Harvey, manager of cruise operations for the St. Charles Park District. “You never know what you’re going to see. We’ve been super lucky these past few summers with bald eagles.”

A number of new offerings as well as returning favorites are on the horizon to make for an unforgettable time on deck. All events featuring alcoholic beverages are open only to those 21 and older.

Sunset Cruises live up to their name as those aboard the boat can watch the sky grow golden while they’re carried along the river. Sunset Cruises take place on select Thursdays through September. BYOB Sunset Cruises take place every other Friday throughout the season, which runs through mid-October. For this event, people are invited to bring their own wine or beer.

“It’s been a fun go-to favorite for the community,” Harvey said of the one hour-and-15 minute excursion.

Happy Hour Cruises are offered on select Fridays in June and July and feature a BYOB one-hour cruise.

“What’s neat about the Happy Hour Cruise is that people are able to purchase 10 tickets at a discount and sort of have that private charter experience without having to commit to a large private event,” Harvey said.

Wine Down Wednesday Cruises are offered from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays June 21, July 19 and Aug. 16. People can bring a bottle of wine to enjoy during this serene riverboat cruise. Live music will enhance the experience.

“We’ve had an amazing new sound system installed on the boat,” Harvey added.

Those who visit the Wine Exchange, 1 Illinois St., Suite 140 in St. Charles will receive 10% off a bottle of wine when they show their cruise boarding pass.

The new program, Flights of Fancy, will feature an expert-led talk during which all aboard will learn about bird species that are regularly spotted in the Fox River Valley — creatures such as herons, egrets and osprey among others. Individuals can enjoy samples of seasonal brews from local establishment, Pollyanna Brewing. Flights of Fancy takes place from 7 to 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 22.

All ages can get in on the fun for Pirates & Princesses Adventure at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22. Costumes are encouraged for the riverboat ride, during which kids can meet grown-up swashbucklers and royalty while taking part in activities.

“This program is very popular,” Harvey said of the 40-minute cruise ride.

Once the riverboat ride has concluded, pint-sized explorers can play a complimentary round at River View Miniature Golf and use a map to seek out hidden treasures located within Pottawatomie Park.

The whole family is invited for a Riverboat Eco Float. Participants can build their own root beer float while nature expert Pam Otto leads a fun and educational discussion about the river’s ecosystem and its many inhabitants. This program takes place from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10.

Monarchs & Mimosas will delve into the life cycle of the monarch butterfly, highlighting its epic migration journey to Mexico. Mimosas and breakfast pastries will be available during this fascinating program taking place from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Aug. 27.

To learn more about riverboat excursions, including pricing details, visit www.stcriverboats.com.