Batavia Park District Dish: Summer fun at Batavia Park District

Summer is magical – a season filled with possibilities. In my childhood, summers were spent running through sprinklers and embarking on endless bike rides. On enchanted evenings, fireflies lit up the yard.

In adulthood, we often are so busy that we forget about summer’s magical pull. As adults, we still can embrace a summer filled with possibilities. My friends and I embrace the phrase “spontaneous summer fun” and we make it happen. Outdoor summer concert? Yes, please! Baseball game? I’m in! Fun festivals? Absolutely! Nature hike? Sure thing!

This summer, I invite you to explore spontaneous summer fun, and the Batavia Park District is your partner in warm weather entertainment, recreation and exploration.

Here are a few suggestions to make the most out of summer, have spontaneous fun and re-create the magic of childhood.

Listen to the music: Our annual River Rhapsody Concert Series at the Riverwalk kicks off June 21 with the band SunFallen playing the best in modern and classic country and rock tunes. Bring your lawn chairs, picnics, family and friends and join us for an evening of free music al fresco. The series runs select Wednesday evenings and wraps up Aug. 9. Text your friends and tell them to meet you at River Rhapsody.

Watch a movie under the stars: Grab a blanket, pillows and snacks and join us July 19 and Aug. 2 for two free, child-friendly PG-rated movies, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru” on Aug. 2. All ages are welcome. Movies start at 8:45 p.m. after River Rhapsody concerts on those two nights. Don’t forget the popcorn!

Make a splash at the Quarry: Hall Quarry Beach, Batavia’s beloved “swimming hole,” is the best place to cool off when the temperature soars. It was named Best Summer Fun Park District Location in the 2023 Kane County Best of the Fox Readers’ Choice Awards. Wiggle your toes in the sand, cruise down the waterslide, be a daredevil and jump off the high dive or play volleyball. Tell your family, “We’re going to the Quarry today!”

Have a blast at our largest festival: Head to the Riverwalk on July 7-9 for Windmill City Festival, two-and-a-half days of music, carnival rides, food and activities. The merriment starts at 5 p.m. Friday, July 7, and runs through 6 p.m. Sunday, July 9. New this year is the Windmill Whirl 5K on Sunday morning. Check windmillcityfest.org for details. Tell your pals, “Let’s meet at the festival!”

Enjoy nature: When you need a moment to recover from all that fun, schedule quiet time to visit one of our parks or take a bike ride on a scenic trail. The Elfstrom Memorial Greenway offers tranquil views of the Fox River, and Jones Meadow Park is a hidden gem in a North Aurora neighborhood. Explore the park’s recently reconfigured bike path that takes you to a wetland where you will see birds and other animals. This is the perfect place for an adventure with your little ones who will delight in the playground.

For details about our summer events and offerings, visit bataviaparks.org.