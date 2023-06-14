Beyond the Bookshelves: Explore your library and our outdoor spaces this summer

Enjoy a unique blend of indoor and outdoor spaces at the Geneva Public Library. You can get a bird’s-eye view of the neighborhood from one of the two outdoor patios, let your kids climb and explore in Library Park or relax and soak up the sun in the serene Memorial Garden.

Step inside to beat the heat or inclement weather and read in our newly enhanced lobby with comfortable seating and the latest books on display nearby. Discover artists and explore their works in the gallery. The current exhibit features the work of Chicago-based artist Dimitri Pavlotsky. Perhaps you’re feeling crafty. Stop by the DIY workshop on the second floor to create. For children, we have great indoor spaces to read and play as well as a full schedule of storytimes.

We encourage you to experience your library!

Summer Challenge

Read, watch, listen and attend library programs until July 31 to earn chances to win prizes generously donated by the Friends of the Library. Sign up at gpld.org.

The librarian recommends

“Have you ever wondered if your parents were secretly superheroes? In ‘The Unforgettable Logan Foster’ by Shawn Peters, Logan starts to notice odd behavior from his foster parents. His suspicions lead him to the startling discovery. Gil and Margie are superheroes! They try to shield Logan from the truth, but in the end, they need his help to protect the world. This book is the first in a new series and perfect for readers age 9 and older who love comic books and adventure,” library associate Sandy Lang said.

• Christine Lazaris is the executive director for the Geneva Public Library. The “Beyond the Bookshelves” column runs the third Thursday of each month. Feedback can be sent to editorial@kcchronicle.com.