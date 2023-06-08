Holinger: Sell it or grow it, and they will come

One Saturday afternoon, Tia’s phone, left on a living room table, rings five minutes into my couch nap. I’m not happy, especially when Caller ID displays Jane’s name. Jane is due in our driveway in about an hour.

Jane is an old friend. Literally. Today, at 88, she is in better shape than both Tia and me, 20 years younger.

“Hi, Jane. Tia’s napping.”

“Oh, I hope I didn’t disturb her.”

“Nope,” I say, wanting to add, “Just me.”

“Something’s come up.”

Tia and Jane had planned to go to the Midwest Tulip Fest at Kuiper’s Family Farm, a 15-minute drive from our house.

“What’s going on?”

A well-known car dealership, Jane reports, has called her with terrific news: she has won a new car or $25,000. The mailed card she received days before came up a winner when they spun the wheel (or some such thing) and three jacks turned up!

“I don’t know,” she says. “It might be nothing.”

“Of course, it’s nothing!” I want to shout, but suggest instead, “It’s probably a come-on to get you to buy a car.”

“Oh, I don’t have money for a car.”

“They can fix that,” I consider saying. “They’ll have you believing you do.”

“It’s probably nothing,” she repeats, obviously yearning to go. “I’ll just see you at 2:30.”

The time Tia and Jane would leave for the tulip show.

“I’ll have Tia call you,” I promise.

Later, Tia and Jane agree that Jane will drive to the dealership, collect her car and wheelbarrow full of cash and afterward meet at our house.

Two hours later, Jane arrives and gets in Tia’s car without coming in, so I don’t find out if Jane owns a new car or is holding a cool 25K until Tia returns from the festival.

Tia reports, not surprisingly, Jane did not win the car or the 25 grand. What she won, the salesman disclosed, was the chance to win a car or 25 grand – in the form of a lottery ticket.

Already believing car sales personnel were little more than hucksters who take advantage of vulnerable, uninformed people like me, this ruse floored even me with its diabolical rhetoric. The dealer’s ad mailed to Jane offered the American dream in the shape of a shiny, colorful, flyer, its fine print worthy of a Hubble telescope search.

I’m glad, however, Tia encouraged Jane to play out her fantasy. If not, Jane would have gone to bed feeling aggrieved, certain she had lost a small car or small fortune.

Tia then tells me about the tulips. The tulips! On her phone, every photo flaunts more flowers than the last, vast acres of blossoming red, pink, red-orange, yellow, red-yellow, orange, blue, white, purple and violet cups, linear rainbow rows flowing up and down rills through limitless fields. Five hundred thousand bulbs, Tia says, from Holland, planted by machine. I now know how Dorothy felt when opening her black-and-white farmhouse door and stepping into the dazzling Oz.

That’s America. It offers a bounty of ephemeral, delicate blossoms as well as pushy people pushing machines. America nefariously pulls people into glitzy showrooms while simultaneously invites quiet, sedate walks among fleeting floral displays.

America needs both. America is both.

America is also the what-if, the possible, the yearned for. Jane is still holding onto her lottery ticket. My fingers are crossed. Maybe someday she’ll give me a ride in her new car or take Tia and me out to dinner with her new windfall.

We’ll pop for the champagne.

