Borrow the unexpected at the St. Charles Public Library

Most people who grew up visiting a local public library know there is sure to be row upon row of books for people of all ages to check out and enjoy. Whether you read cozy mysteries, biographies of political figures or need a picture book to read to your children, the library is sure to have books that appeal to you. What many people do not realize is how much libraries have expanded their collections in the past decade.

On Sunday, June 11, the St. Charles Public Library will host an open house to introduce the new Beyond Books collection. Some materials are practical in nature: a drill, charging cords, extra video game controllers and Wi-Fi hotspots, to name a few. Other items are great for hobbyists to enjoy such as binoculars, cameras and even a karaoke machine. All of these items and so many more can be checked out with your library card.

Beyond Books was created as a way to extend beyond the traditional materials we offer and define new opportunities for resource sharing within our community. People can be nervous about investing in expensive pieces of equipment and technology, especially if they aren’t sure whether it will work for their needs. The St. Charles Public Library offers a chance for visitors to test out these materials before buying them in order to save money if the item is needed only occasionally.

Stop by the Beyond Books Open House from 2 to 4 p.m. June 11. Visitors are sure to find something new and exciting to check out. Items can be checked out to cardholders from local libraries, but only St. Charles resident cardholders can reserve items in advance.

Please visit the St. Charles Public Library for more details on collections available for checkout at scpld.org/read-listen-watch.

• Kate Buckson is the director of the St. Charles Public Library.