Live Your Best Life: See what BestLife Fitness can do for you

In the summer of 2020, a high schooler named Braden embarked on a new journey, not yet imagining where it would take him.

But Braden’s hard work is matched by his modesty and reflecting on his own accomplishments doesn’t always come easy. So when asked what words his loved ones may use to compliment his path, he immediately recalls one.

“I was told it was my commitment. ‘I was like, really?’” he said, adding this word actually does fit. “I don’t stick with things for a long time, typically. This is probably the longest I’ve stuck to something for.”

This all refers to Braden’s fitness journey, which continues after many years of practice, education and hard work. It started in August 2020. Braden, then 14, was looking for something to do and asked his mom to drive him to the gym. He was taken to BestLife Fitness inside the Geneva Park District’s Stephen D. Persinger Recreation Center. He knew he really liked the experience but realized he needed someone to help him learn how to work out properly.

“I met Jose and he taught me how to do everything I do now,” Braden said.

Jose Parado, ACE, CPT, is a personal trainer at BestLife Fitness.

“Jose is a great guy,” Braden said. “He’s really friendly and he’s very funny. I walked in there and was like, ‘He definitely knows more than me. Whatever happens, happens.’ "

What happened, it turns out, was an experience from August 2020 through September 2022 marked by “positive change over time, both physically and mentally,” Braden said.

With the consent of Braden’s parents, Parado and Braden discussed Braden’s goals for increased strength and endurance.

“I was always seen as the big guy, but none of it was muscle. I wanted more of that to be muscle,” Braden said.

“Jose taught me the form for workouts. At first, I couldn’t do one squat without falling over but he was able to teach me the proper form for workouts. And then he also gave me much more flexibility. Working out also takes much more flexibility for the movements. I couldn’t do the squats because my arms wouldn’t move that far. I had to stretch out my shoulder muscles.”

Parado beams with pride when discussing Braden and other clients who work hard to achieve their goals.

“One thing I give Braden credit for is his consistency,” said Parado, who has worked for BestLife Fitness for five years. “I do this because I love doing it and the reward is seeing the result.”

Now almost 17, Braden has learned the techniques and confidence to continue his fitness journey independently and he is grateful for what Parado taught him in those early days. He continues to work out at SPRC.

Braden emphasizes the positive impact his workouts have on his mood in general.

“You most likely will feel better afterward,” he said.

Asked what advice he has for those who are thinking about personal training, he passes on a lesson he learned: “It’s definitely going to be tough, but the pain means your muscles are growing and you’re doing something right. The more you put in, the more you get out of it.”

Braden’s story is just one of countless examples of personal training experiences happening at BestLife Fitness, and each is unique to the individual. There are an array of options available for ages 14+ to encourage a safe, fun and effective fitness experience. Certified personal trainers can assist with achieving goals, including mobility, wellness, weight loss, fitness and strength.

“We train clients with different goals, ages and experiences,” Parado said. “This, to me, is something you may do for many reasons but mainly to be able to enjoy life.”

Those seeking nutritional counseling can do so through a certified dietitian/nutritionist who will assess individual needs and provide education including practical tips to meet those needs.

BestLife Fitness also provides a complimentary FitStart orientation session for members, which includes an in-depth tour of the fitness center and its amenities, instruction/review of basic use of cardio and strength equipment, introduction to basic fitness center etiquette and rules and information about personal training options.

For information, call Cory Bradburn at 630-232-4737 or complete a Personal Training Inquiry Form at this link.

