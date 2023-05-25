Batavia Business Beat: Batavia Chamber is giving back

Spring’s weather may seem to be a roller-coaster ride this year, but the Batavia Chamber has been consistent in working to give back to our community. We recently awarded Inspire Scholarships to three Batavia Public Schools graduates and have opened applications for the second year of Grow Your Business Scholarships.

Grow Your Business Scholarship

Applications are open to Batavia Chamber members for a mentoring scholarship designed to bolster a business’s acumen across all areas of operation. Because one of the roles of the Batavia Chamber is to be a catalyst for business prosperity, the scholarship aims to assist businesses in developing the skills they need to thrive in all environments.

The recipients of last year’s award, valued at $10,000 or more each, were The Tea Tree, 29 N. River St. and House of 423, 10 E. Wilson St., both in Batavia.

To ensure a successful program, the Batavia Chamber is again partnering with the Fox Valley Entrepreneurial Center. The FVEC will assist in vetting eligible businesses and provide expert advice. The Batavia Chamber has donated $10,000 and the FVEC is donating a matching amount in services to provide two scholarships into the program. To apply, visit https://www.fvec.org/bcoc-form.

For information about the Grow Your Business Scholarship or Batavia Chamber membership, call 630-879-7134 or email margaret@bataviachamber.org. You also can text 478-CHAMBER.

Inspire Scholarship recipients

Batavia Public School District 101 graduated the Class of 2023 in a ceremony at Northern Illinois University’s Convocation Center this week. Among the graduates were three recipients of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce Inspire Scholarships. The scholarship categories are motivated by the makeup of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce membership. We are thrilled to announce that this year’s awards of $1,000 each go to:

· Inspiring Entrepreneurship: Alex Haayer, Illinois State University

· Inspiring Women in Business: Avery Solomon, Tippie College of Business, University of Iowa

· Inspiring Contributors to a Batavia Chamber Business: Madeline Vaja, New York University

We wish our scholarship winners, along with all the top-notch applicants, much success as they continue their educational journey!

Order your Batavia Community Flag

A design by Batavia High School student Rachel Agro was chosen from more than 100 design submissions during a contest held earlier this year. Designated as the Batavia Community Flag, it is available for purchase online at bataviachamber.org and can be picked up at our office, 106 W. Wilson Street. Batavia flag manufacturer FlagSource is producing both a 3x 5 flag for $50 and a garden-size flag with stake for $35. Stickers also are available for $5.

A quick reminder: The Batavia Chamber also sells Chamber Bucks, which are good at more than 105 businesses. Stop by our office at 106 W. Wilson St. to buy Chamber Bucks for dads, grads, teachers, coaches, thank you gifts or for your own use!