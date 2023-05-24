St. Charles Park District: Shake up the summer routine with fun at Primrose Farm

It’s time to go back to basics this summer at Primrose Farm in St. Charles. Discover how to make butter, churn your own ice cream and watch popcorn sizzle over a wood-burning stove, as well as other great experiences at the St. Charles Park District’s working farm.

“It’s a chance to learn more about where foods come from,” said Patty Green, farm programs supervisor for the St. Charles Park District.

She and her staff will be churning out some fun new classes this summer starting with Better with Butter from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 9. Learn how to make butter from scratch and great ways to infuse flavor into your butter. Registration is required. Class fee is $5 a person.

After whipping up some butter be sure to check out the Ice Cream Social program featuring the art of making ice cream. Participants will learn the steps it takes to make ice cream, starting with milk fresh from a cow to making a frozen treat. Each participant will have a chance to enjoy their own sundae. The event is from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 7. Registration is requried. Cost is $5.

In August, the staff will teach the steps to making perfectly popped corn over a wood-burning stove. Participants can add toppings and flavors to their popped kernels at Pop In for Popcorn from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4. Registration is required. Cost is $5 a person.

These classes are designed for all ages and are perfect for a parent and child and grandparents and grandchildren to enjoy a Friday afternoon treat and spend time visiting the animals at the working farm.

There will be nibbles at a new activity on the farm called Goats on the Go this summer. Participants will have a chance to interact with the farm’s Nigerian dwarf goats as they attempt to take the goats for a summer stroll through the farmyard.

“Walking a goat is not the same as walking a dog,” Green said, adding the goats likely will stop to munch some grass and even may try to snack on shoelaces.

“They’ll probably want to explore a little more,” she said.

Goats on the Go will be offered on six Saturdays: June 10, June 24, July 22, July 29, Aug. 5 and Aug. 12. The sessions will be from 1 to 1:45 p.m. The registration fee is $15 for residents and $18 for nonresidents. Registration is required.

Primrose Farm is open daily and there is no fee to visit the farm and its animals. It’s a great spot to drop in for a visit.

Check the calendar on the Primrose Farm page on the St. Charles Park District website to learn more about events.

“It’s going to be a fun summer,” Green said.

Whether walking the trails or enjoying a picnic and watching the horses graze, the farm offers a piece of the country only a few minutes from the bustle of busy roads.