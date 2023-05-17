St. Charles Park District: Backyard games mean summer fun

Summer is the perfect season to get outside and enjoy a little lighthearted competition among friends. The St. Charles Park District is offering an opportunity to do just that with Backyard Games and Brats from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8 at Pottawatomie Park.

Community members are invited to gather in groups of four for an evening playing bocce, bags or fowling, a unique game in which players challenge themselves by throwing a football at ten bowling pins arranged in the traditional layout.

“We’re recently added two bocce courts to our beautiful Pottawatomie Park and this program is meant to be a fun way to get people into the park and show them some of our newer amenities,” said Lynne Yuill, adult activity supervisor for the park district.

It was a group of die-hand bocce players using a makeshift court at a baseball diamond who first brought the idea of dedicated bocce courts to park district staff, Yuhill added.

“We want to offer things for all the demographics in our community,” she said.

The friendly competition will be round robin. Afterward, participants can enjoy brats or hotdogs, chips and a cool drink. Registered participants will meet at the bocce courts located directly across from River View Miniature Golf Course.

The cost for each team of four is $40 at the resident rate and $48 for nonresidents.

Tickets can be purchased at stcparks.org/events.

Pottawatomie Park yard game rentals

Low-impact and fun, bags and bocce are great activities to enjoy while spending some outdoor time with family or friends. The park district’s bags platforms, which are permanently affixed to the ground, are available in both mini and standard ranges.

Hourly rental for two sets of bags or bocce balls is $3 and available on a first come, first serve basis. Renters must provide a valid driver’s license or state identification card as a deposit.

Equipment can be rented at the concession stand of the River View Miniature Golf Course. Those age 15 and younger who are renting equipment must be accompanied by an adult 18 or older.

Mini golf opens for the season

Putt putt a plan together to play a round at River View Miniature Golf Course, open daily beginning May 29. The facility offers 18 holes of golf for those of all ages.

Community members can check out a variety of mini golf deals and discounts available throughout June, July and August such as the opportunity for a player to receive a free ice cream for each round of mini golf purchased on Fridays.

To learn more about mini golf, including a list of specials, visit riverviewminigolf.org.