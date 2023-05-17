Beyond the Bookshelves: Introducing our new website

Welcome to our newly redesigned website – gpld.org. We created a user-friendly site with a mobile-first approach that reflects our incredible new building with a modern and visually appealing design and gives you more ways to engage with the library.

Top features include:

• A prominent menu and search bar at the top of the homepage to make it easier for you to find that book you’ve heard so much about, discover more about our services, take advantage of our Maker and Tech resources and more!

• An expanded calendar of events to keep you up to date

• A news section to spotlight our collections, exhibits, special programs and announcements

Take time to visit the website and explore. If you need help navigating our new site, stop by the library for a tutorial.

Closed Memorial Day: The library and drive-up will be closed Monday, May 29.

The librarian recommends: Audrey Rose Wadsworth does not fit the mold of “proper young lady.” In fact, she often observes autopsies in her uncle’s laboratory. The only downside is her uncle’s irritatingly intelligent apprentice Thomas Cresswell, who becomes her rival in “Stalking Jack the Ripper” by Kerri Maniscalco.

As a series of gruesome murders shakes London to its core, Audrey Rose must investigate. Don’t let the macabre subject matter fool you. Feminism and romance play an important role. If you enjoyed the Netflix show “Lockwood & Co.,” this book will fill the horror-sized hole in your heart until the next season,” Librarian Margaux Morrone said.

• Christine Lazaris is the executive director for the Geneva Public Library. The “Beyond the Bookshelves” column runs the third Thursday of each month. Feedback can be sent to editorial@kcchronicle.com.