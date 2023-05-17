Batavia Park District Dish: New programs await as summer approaches

May is my favorite month. The sun is warm but gentle. Flowers have unfurled and newly green trees provide gentle breezes and shade.

It’s a time when we all collectively say “ahhh” as we fully emerge from our winter cocoons, embracing the contentment of sunshine. We finally tuck away our winter clothes, don shorts, sundresses and sandals and open our windows to let in fresh air. We happily stroll around the neighborhood or river paths breathing in the sweet smells of spring.

It’s the joy of stepping outside for the first time since fall without wearing a coat and feeling the sunlight caress your face. It’s a time of new beginnings and a brief pause before a whirlwind of summer activities.

At the Batavia Park District, we are embracing this season of rejuvenation and launching new programs and events to help you stay healthy and increase the fun factor.

Have you heard of Rec Rewards? It’s a program that earns you points every time you register for a fitness or yoga class. You earn one reward point for every dollar you spend. Every 30 points gives you $1 savings toward a future fitness class. And rewards accrue automatically. No need to sign up or opt in. You will see your rewards balance on your account any time you log in. Check out all the details at bataviaparks.org/fitness.

We also are excited to announce a new offering at the Windmill City Festival – the Windmill Whirl 5K race and walk Sunday, July 9. Join us for a scenic certified course along the Fox River Trail that starts and ends at the Batavia Riverwalk. Awards will be given to the top male and top female runners in addition to age group awards recognizing the top three males and top three females in several age groups.

Register to secure your spot in the race and take advantage of early pricing. Through June 18, the registration fee is $45 and includes a race shirt and post-race beverage for runners 21 and older. Register for the race or walk only through June 19 for $25.

Proceeds from the race benefit the park district’s scholarship fund, which provides residents with access to recreation. To register, go to raceroster.com/events/2023/71447/windmill-whirl-5k.

This spring, we also invite you to try something new: volunteer with the park district! Whether you help at an event, lend a hand cleaning up a park or greet visitors at the Batavia Depot Museum, you are an important part of making Batavia a better place for all.

Consider signing up to help at the Windmill City Fest, volunteer for park and river cleanup with the Batavia Parks Foundation or assist at the museum and gift shop. Your help and expertise are wanted and needed. For information on volunteering, visit https://bataviaparks.org/volunteering.

I hope you plan to take advantage of our new offerings and savor the newness of spring with me as we revel in the stillness and beauty of the season.