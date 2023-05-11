St. Charles Public Library: Library groups give back

The St. Charles Public Library offers services to residents funded in large part through local taxes like most other government entities. The programming, collections, furniture and equipment are all enriched, however, through generous donations from our two biggest supporters: The Friends of St. Charles Public Library and the St. Charles Public Library Foundation.

On an annual basis, these two organizations support the library by giving funds to enhance resources and operations. The Friends have books for sale on a daily basis in both the adult and youth areas of the library. They also hold two annual used book sales that bring in hundreds of shoppers and thousands of dollars for the library.

The foundation has annual fundraisers that include events such as trivia nights and author visits. They also send an end-of-year letter that brings in funds for a special project identified by the library and the foundation as needing additional resources. In 2022, the foundation approved a new display case for the lobby that can be used by local groups and nonprofits to help spread the word on community resources.

Many of the library programs that are popular with residents are funded through the Friends or the foundation. Library events are offered to people of all ages and delight audiences with educational and entertaining topics. Programs such as historical portrayals, concerts and summer reading bring people into the library and satisfy the library’s mission of supporting the growth and creativity of individuals in our community.

Beautification efforts help make the library a more pleasant place to visit. Most recently, the incredible mosaic lunar moth sculpture that sits atop the terrace garden was created by a local artist with money donated by the Friends of the Library.

In the past several months, a gift from resident Kathy Brens and the foundation helped restore the fireplace in the Carnegie building. Not only does the fireplace now work to keep visitors cozy during cold months, it was completely resurfaced and restored to ensure many more years of enjoyment and historical preservation.

If you are interested in getting involved in the work being done through these entirely volunteer-run organizations, visit the library’s website: www.scpld.org/about.

The library is grateful for the hard work and dedication of everyone who helps make the Friends and the foundation a success.