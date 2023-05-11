Holinger: Build it, and they will recline to watch it

The Taj Mahal. The Leaning Tower of Pisa. The Great Wall of China. All impressive, but they don’t move. You stare at them and you see the same stones, bricks, whatever, for hours on end until your tourist guide herds you back on the bus.

Batavia, Illinois, is changing all that. Yes, our Batavia, the Aramis of the Three Musketeers, the Melchior of the Three Wisemen, the Harpo of the Marx Brothers! Finally, an edifice worthy of its entrance fee.

Well, actually, it’s already up. But the interior is getting a makeover.

“Emagine Entertainment is installing what’s being touted as the largest CinemaScope screen in Illinois. The redesigned, 12-auditorium theater will debut a ‘Super EMX’ movie screen – measuring a massive 96 feet wide” (Kane County Chronicle, February 16, 2023).

“But Rick,” you’re thinking, “movie theaters don’t move!”

I’ll give you that; without a tornado, the Cinema 24s out there pretty much stay in one place. But indoor, what’s on the screens will be moving – and they will move us.

I’m thrilled Emagine Entertainment is betting against the trend – enforced by the pandemic – from going out to see movies to staying indoors to watch stuff on phones and TVs, to binge on couches or to catch mere snippets of two-hour films before torn away by siblings fighting over who gets to be Waluigi.

I love big screens. When my father finally broke down and bought a TV, he brought home a black and white Zenith, its square screen only slightly larger than the coaster my mother used for her vodka on the rocks. The youngest of four brothers, I was stationed beside the TV holding two silver antennae that showed Marshal Dillon drawing against an outlaw in a boiling desert town in what looked like a whiteout snowstorm.

Today, ordering movie tickets online, I reserve seats in the second row. Sitting so close to “Avatar: The Way of Water,” I came home drenched. And perhaps you missed the scene in “Top Gun: Maverick” when Tom Cruise yelled, “Best wingman ever, Rick!”

Naysayers argue, “Why not stay home and watch for free?”

Ha! Nothing’s free. Companies pay tens of thousands, even millions of dollars to interrupt reports on home invasions and car crashes to seduce you into buying SmoothLAX over Milk of Magnesia, or, in the checkout line, impulse buy an Almond Joy.

“At home,” naysayers point out, “you can run to the fridge and watch something whenever you want.” My point exactly. You value time more when going out, paying with cash or credit card for a product you immerse yourself in for the next couple of hours (or longer, if it’s James Cameron). You share your experience with others in the theater, those you bond with because you have something in common.

You’re experiencing a communal, connected feeling enjoyed ever since language was invented, coming together to hear (and see) a story with your tribe. A comedy at home might elicit a couple of smiles, but enjoyed with others in a darkened theater elicits laugh upon laugh because you’re all in this together.

Maybe I’ll see you at Emagine’s celebratory soiree May 31 to benefit the Batavia United Way. Guests can expect hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, photo opportunities, unlimited concessions and ‘films galore’ at the theater’s grand opening and ribbon-cutting. Find more information at bataviaunitedway.org.

Better than a night at the Oscars.

• Rick Holinger holds a Ph.D. in creative writing from UIC. His work has appeared in Catamaran, Chicago Quarterly Review, Ocotillo Review and elsewhere. His poetry book, “North of Crivitz,” and essay collection, “Kangaroo Rabbits and Galvanized Fences,” are available at local bookstores, Amazon or richardholinger.net. Contact him at editorial@kcchronicle.com.