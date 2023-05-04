Yo Joan: Happy birthday to you, happy birthday to me, happy birthday everybody!

It was one of those birthdays that comes up without much of a hurrah. In fact, the only person who remembered was a faraway friend from another state. On the birthday card was a simple three-inch round button to pin on a jacket with bright stenciled lettering:

“It’s My Birthday!”

I grinned and pinned it on. It was a way to carry my friend with me throughout the tough day ahead.

Before I got too far down the street, a passing stranger called out, Happy birthday!

Why thanks! I replied.

That was just the beginning to a flood of good wishes.

Yep, thanks! Over and over again.

When’s yours? I’d ask, wanting to wish a happy day back even if in advance. All those positive vibes turned my tough day into a terrific one.

That night I went to sleep grateful for my faraway friend. I packed the button up for next year and considered it my good luck charm.

Sure enough, when the next birthday rolled around, more people noticed. Or maybe it was me pointing at the button. I especially made a point of doing so when someone seemed to be giving me grief about something or other.

Give me a break, I’d say, pointing to that big beautiful button.

Oh! Happy birthday my friend! It worked like a charm.

In fact, that handy dandy button worked so great I decided to wear it longer – a few days, then a week. Heck, I’m still wearing it. And I admit I rather enjoy it reminding me that every sunrise offers an opportunity to start anew. Hallelujah! Born again.

Now some of you may see this as seeking attention. But I see it as catching kindness. Perfect strangers who barely would give me the time of day instead wish me happiness galore. With only a short glance, frowns turn into smiles. Magic.

So as we try to contemplate how to be less angry and stressed in this crazy, mixed-up world, I’ve got a crazy cool answer that’ll hopefully push some buttons: “It’s My Birthday” buttons.

The gift that keeps on giving.

• Joan Budilovsky can be reached at editorial@kcchronicle.com or her website, Yoyoga.com. For enlightened quotes from young children on everything from birthdays to butterflies, check out her new book, “Sages of Young Ages.”