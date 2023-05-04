Live Your Best Life: Mini-golf, pools and more opening for the summer at the Geneva Park District

If you’re like me, you get excited about openings. Openings are filled with anticipation, intention and a bit of surprise.

Perhaps you feel this way when you open the newest edition of the Geneva Park District Program Guide — you sit down with your highlighter or sticky notes, turn back the cover for the first time and start exploring more than 100 pages of programs, classes and special events!

There’s joy, not just in the act of the opening, but also in the anticipation of what’s to come. And the desire to hold onto that moment before it fades.

In the spirit of experiencing something new, something memorable and something that sets the stage for summer, we encourage you to think about these opening days at Geneva Park District, which are just the start to an entire season of making memories and living your best life.

Greenhouse Open House at Wheeler Park

Saturday, May 6 from 8-11 a.m.: Join us for a free behind-the-scenes peek at what happens inside the Wheeler Park Greenhouse, and see what is growing for the upcoming season. Plus, meet Geneva Park District Horticulturist Kate Perez, ask her questions about gardening and get ideas for your own gardens and plant beds. While this is not a plant sale, it’s a must-attend for plant lovers!

Stone Creek Miniature Golf Opening Weekend

Saturday, May 6-Sunday, May 7: Celebrate opening day of the pre-season at Stone Creek Miniature Golf. We will be offering a BOGO Special on May 6 & 7: Buy 1 round, get 1 round free! General admission is $6 per person ($7 NR). Saturday hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Butterfly House Opening Day

Saturday, May 20 at Peck Farm Park: The Butterfly House at Peck Farm Park opens for the season (weather permitting) at 9 a.m. Come be captivated by hundreds of butterflies as they fly, feed and land around you! The Butterfly House is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from noon-4 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3 per person or $9 per family, which goes toward the purchase of more butterflies.

Sunset Pool Opening Day

Saturday, May 27, 2023 from noon-8 p.m.: Splash into fun with a spray ground, an aquatic playground, climbing walls, eight lap lanes, water slides, zero-depth area and more.

Mill Creek Pool Opening Day

Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Enjoy a variety of great features including 25-meter, 5-lane flat-water pool; a separate zero-depth play pool with a water mushroom and spray bubblers; and an interactive water spray ground. Highlights of the spray ground include a water slide, a sprinkling flower, spouting ground sprayers, a squirting snail, a super soaking interactive water cannon and a playful water parrot.

Moore Park Spray Ground Opening Day

Saturday, May 27 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Moore Park Spray Ground is full of interactive fountains, water cannons, water arches and bubblers. Come splash and play! Summer hours are Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Friday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

To add more summer events to your calendar, visit GenevaParks.org/Events.

Laura Sprague is the marketing and sponsorship manager for the Geneva Park District, which aspires to enhance the quality of the community and inspire residents to live their best life. She can be reached at lsprague@genevaparks.com.