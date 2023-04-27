St. Charles Park District: Primrose Farm seeking volunteer help

Community members are invited to become an important part of Primrose Farm, a facility of the St. Charles Park District. The working farm is in need of individuals to fill roles as farm greeters and guides for the busy summer months.

The ideal volunteer is someone who would enjoy interacting with visitors as they roam the grounds. Guides introduce visitors to the farm’s many animals and share about the farm’s history, daily chores and program opportunities.

“These volunteers are the first people that visitors meet,” Farm Program Supervisor Patty Green said. “They welcome and help orient visitors to the site.”

By guiding visitors and sharing the ins and outs of Primrose Farm, volunteers prove invaluable to staff, who are freed up to accomplish the many tasks required of the property, Green said.

Established in the late 1830s and sitting on more than 100 acres, Primrose Farm is one of the area’s original farmsteads. The site includes restored farm buildings and animals including Belgian Draft horses, Nigerian Dwarf goats, miniature donkeys and Shropshire sheep. Columbian Wyandotte chickens and Jersey cows also call the farm home. At Primrose, kids can clamber atop vintage tractors while gardens and open green space are perfect for outdoor exploration or a picturesque stroll.

As part of volunteer training, those interested will learn more about the farm as well as how to best approach and speak with visitors.

Primrose Farm also is seeking individuals who would like to showcase a hobby or craft that ties into the facility as a place of historical and agricultural significance.

“If you are interested in doing hands-on activities or have a particular interest in something like crocheting or whittling, we would like you to share your talents with us,” Green said.

Volunteer opportunities take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday all summer long.

Volunteers must be 14 or older. St. Charles residents and nonresidents are encouraged to learn more. Group volunteer opportunities are available.

The St. Charles Park District offers an incentive program for volunteers. Based on the number of hours worked, a volunteer can earn complimentary daily admission for minigolf with refreshments, a paddlewheel riverboat cruise or aquatic facilities.

For information, contact Patricia Green at 630-513-4382 or pgreen@stcparks.org.

To view upcoming programs, visit www.primrosefarm.org.