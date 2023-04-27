Holinger: Navigating the swift currents of drive-thru lanes and pickup windows

Coming home from a stroll on a nearby dead-end street, I hear my wife, Tia, call, “How was your walk?”

“I didn’t make it all the way down and back,” I admit.

“That’s all right,” she assures me, “you made it somewhere.”

How gratifying that is – to hear I’ve made it somewhere!

Recently, I was reminded of her supportive reply when failing at some rather easy tasks.

One late morning heading home, I called my son, Jay, to ask if he wanted me to pick up lunch for him and his landscaping crew. A burst of positives exploded and I wrote down his order as I was driving.

Kids, leave writing while behind the wheel to us professionals. Inexperienced authors can end up cutting off drivers, blowing stop signs and crashing into cars and stop signs.

Pulling up to the McDonald’s squawk box, I ordered three double cheeseburger meals with two Dr. Peppers and a Sprite.

“We don’t have double cheeseburger meals.”

Wait, what!?

“Three double cheeseburger meals,” I repeated, to clarify.

“We don’t have double cheeseburger meals.”

Like the first millisecond after the Big Bang, this was impossible to imagine. Jay knows the McDonald’s menu as well as the diving angle of an IMA Pinjack 200 Crankbait.

Sweating now, I asked, “What do you have?”

“Quarter Pounder with Cheese meals.”

Meat with cheese, a fitting substitute. “Three, please.”

At home, I recounted what happened. Jay set me straight. “I said Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese meals.”

I came home three-quarter pounds light.

Next day, again on the way home, I went to Chipotle with Jay’s order. I circled the building, but missing the squawk box, circled again, this time stopping beside the pickup window.

For what seemed to be a long time for a drive-thru, I waited until a young woman opened the window, a smile on her face as if she’d just landed a punch line, killing it.

“Hi!” I said, relieved to finally get service. “I’d like a chicken fajita with blah, blah, blah, blah, blah,” I read off my notes.

The smile broadened. “Sorry, we don’t have a drive-thru. This is for preordered pickups. You need to either come in or order online.”

Well, dog my cats. Carn-sarn-it. Jumpin’ Josephat!

“I thought for sure they had drive-thru,” Jay defended himself when I got home.

“They had drive-thru,” I thought to myself, “but that’s all you do, drive through.”

A day later, my wife sent me to Chipotle to pick up a gift card for my daughter. I circled the Chipotle on Randall Road, relieved to see other cars lined up. At the first window, I paid for the card and advanced to the pickup window.

“Hello,” the person inside said. “Do you want a box for your drinks?”

“Um, no?” I said, perplexed.

“Your meal will be along shortly.”

Maybe this was Chipotle code for a gift card. I didn’t want to play dumb (because I already felt stupid), so I agreed, “OK.”

A minute later, the tiny windows opened again. “Sure you don’t want a drink holder?”

“I’m picking up a gift card.”

This was news to him, and it took a few minutes to substitute the price of supplying pop for a soccer team with a 1-ounce gift card, but I got it.

Later at home, sticking it into a birthday card, I looked more closely at the gift card … to Starbucks.

Connected to Chipotle (the store with no drive-thru), Starbucks had drive-thru. Good thing my daughter likes their chai tea.

At least that’s getting somewhere.

• Rick Holinger holds a Ph.D. in creative writing from UIC. His work has appeared in Hobart, Fatal Flaw and Catamaran and garnered four Pushcart Prize nominations. His poetry book, “North of Crivitz,” and essay collection, “Kangaroo Rabbits and Galvanized Fences,” are available at local bookstores, Amazon or richardholinger.net. Contact him at editorial@kcchronicle.com.