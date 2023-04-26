@Your Batavia Library: Books are just the beginning

All one needs to do is step inside the front doors to see that libraries have changed and grown as our communities have evolved and expanded.

Books are the firm foundation, but there’s so much more to the story of the Batavia Public Library, where books are just the beginning. That’s the focus of National Library Week, which is April 23-29.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance each April. It is sponsored by the American Library Association, and libraries across the country, including the Batavia Public Library, are celebrating the services, amenities and fun programs offered by libraries.

The new Seed Library, the Library of Things, the bevy of databases that help make your lives and researching easier and the 3D printer that creates cool items to save you money or simply have fun are among the amenities at the Batavia Public Library.

Yes, books are just the beginning.

Preservation Week

Books, maps, drawings, photos and letters often are family treasures, but many times they are a community’s treasures as well. Libraries and other cultural institutions play critical roles in preserving our individual and shared histories, as well as educating and informing future generations.

Preservation Week is an annual movement to inspire action to preserve individual, family and community collections, as well as those maintained by libraries, museums and archival institutions.

This year’s theme is “Building Resilient Communities.”

From Sunday, April 30, through Saturday, May 6, the library is celebrating Preservation Week by inviting residents to visit the Local History Room, consult reference librarians about proper ways to preserve family memorabilia and discover more about their family trees and home’s history.

Learn how to discover the history of your home from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 4, with the free program “Questions and Ancestors: Your House Has a Story.” Author and local historian Julia Johnas will present a step-by-step guide to researching the history of your house. Sign up at batavia.libnet.info/event/8145988.

History truly is captivating.

A new chapter for Scheetz

An exciting new chapter is about to begin for Library Executive Director George Scheetz when he retires effective Thursday, June 1. After more than 18 years as the library’s director, Scheetz is known throughout our community for his love of libraries, passion for local history and zest for projects that bring community members together as one large extended family.

Scheetz delights in the success of three initiatives he launched during his tenure with the library.

• PechaKucha Night, which began in 2015 in Batavia.

• “The Year of Mark Twain in Batavia,” which occurred in 2019 and was a yearlong, communitywide celebration in honor of the sesquicentenary of Samuel L. Clemens’ 1869 visit to Batavia.

• Bulldogs Unleashed, which Scheetz proposed to the Batavia Public Library Foundation in 2010 as a community event and fundraising project.

Please join us in wishing Scheetz a wonderful retirement by gathering for his retirement reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at the library. Festivities will be hosted in the Founders Room and will include light refreshments, some entertainment and more.