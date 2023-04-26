Navigating adolescence: Maintaining open communication and setting boundaries with teens

Maintaining open and effective communication with teens is one of the most important aspects of parenting.

As children grow into adolescents and young adults, they begin to develop their own sense of self and independence. This can be both exciting and challenging for parents as it often means that teens may be more likely to push back against rules and boundaries.

One of the key ways to maintain open and effective communication with teens is by actively listening to them. This means not only hearing what they have to say, but also taking the time to understand their perspective and validate their feelings. It’s important to remember that teens are still learning and developing and they may not always have all the answers. By listening and being open to their thoughts and ideas, parents can help teens feel heard and understood.

Another important aspect of communication with teens is setting clear and consistent boundaries. This means establishing rules and expectations for behavior and enforcing them in a fair and consistent manner. It’s important to remember that boundaries are not meant to be punitive or restrictive, but rather to provide a sense of safety and security for both the teen and the parent.

When setting boundaries, it’s important to involve the teen in the process. This means discussing the rules and expectations and getting their input and feedback. It’s also important to be flexible and willing to adjust the boundaries as needed as teens grow and change.

One essential component of setting boundaries is enforcing them consistently. This means holding teens accountable for their actions and following through with consequences when necessary. It’s also important to be mindful of the context and to be flexible when necessary. For example, if a teenager is struggling with a difficult situation and needs extra support and understanding, a parent should be able to provide that support or find external resources for support, such as a therapist.

Finally, it’s important for parents to model the behavior they want to see in their teens. This means being honest, transparent and respectful in all communication and setting an example for the kind of behavior that is expected.

Open and effective communication with teens is essential for maintaining a healthy and positive relationship with your child. Setting and enforcing boundaries also is a crucial aspect of parenting as it helps provide a sense of security and stability for both the parent and the child. By listening actively, involving teens in the decision-making process, enforcing boundaries consistently and being a good role model, a parent can foster a healthy and open line of communication with their teenager.

• Lisa Aguilar is a specialist in school psychology and an education consultant at Action Consulting and Therapy in Geneva.