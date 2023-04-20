Batavia Park District Dish: Swing into spring with the park district

Spring has sprung in Batavia. It’s my favorite time of year. Sunshine replaces gloom, buds and leaves unfurl, and colorful flowers add a rainbow of hues to the winter-weary landscape.

The season also heralds the return of garage sales and sunny days hunting for treasures, plus the much-anticipated 29th Annual Citywide Garage Sale on May 5 and 6. Stop by the Eastside Community Center, 14 N. Van Buren St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. either day to check out park district surplus items for sale. Fun finds include teacher supplies, fitness equipment and computer equipment.

We also have exciting news on the fitness front. Rec Rewards, a new loyalty program, will help you earn discounts on future classes. For every $150 you spend on fitness registration, you will receive a $5 reward for a future class. And rewards automatically start accumulating in your account when you sign up for fitness classes!

The park district has a lively summer in store for young family members. Park district summer camps are the perfect antidote to summer boredom. Summer camp registration started April 17.

Camp Sun-sational returns for an action-packed summer for children entering kindergarten through sixth grade. Sign your child up for days filled with crafts, games, local field trips, swimming, theme days and entertainment.

Storybook Cooking and Summer Playtime camps are ideal for preschoolers. Tots will whip up favorite foods from a beloved book or learn about music, art, science and math in the themed Playtime camp sessions.

For older athletic kids, we offer Ultimate Frisbee, tennis and lacrosse camps, as well as our popular All Star Sports camps focusing on sand volleyball, baseball, softball, soccer and multi sports. It’s the perfect opportunity for your child to improve skills or learn a new sport.

In our youth variety camps, your child can learn chess, have fun with STEAM and STEM, build a robot, study engineering or attend summer horse camp.

For many, summer is synonymous with swimming – taking lessons, jumping off the high dive or spending the day with friends in the water. Hall Quarry Beach has it all! Where else can you find a sandy beach in Batavia with diving boards, drop slides and inflatables?

You also can take swim lessons at the Quarry. Classes are offered for infants through adults.

If you are counting the days until the Quarry opens, now is the time to buy season passes at preseason rates for individuals and families. Stop by the Civic Center or Eastside Community Center during regular hours through May 26. Season pass holders get the bonus perk of daily early admission to the Quarry at 11:30 a.m.

Start planning today to make the most of the sunny days ahead.