St. Charles Park District: Find terrific deals during community-wide garage sale

Second-hand treasures are in great supply during the St. Charles Community Garage Sale taking place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22.

Held for more than 15 years, the community garage sale is all about strength in numbers. Isolated garage sales can make it difficult for sellers to predict how much foot traffic they’ll see whereas the community-wide aspect of this event allows them to more effectively promote various offerings, and as such, expect a greater number of value-oriented shoppers.

Some of the greatest buys come from garage sales. Picture frames, for example, can be expensive but are a good find at many sales. Even clothing and accessories are reasonably priced and can easily change up your wardrobe or help offset costs purchasing items for fast-growing kids. Garage sales are also a common place to pick up barely used exercise equipment of all types. Scoring great deals can be more satisfying than paying top retail price.

Tour guides are available online at stcparks.org/events to help those who are interested in browsing multiple garage sales over the weekend. Listings are mapped out to make things that much more convenient for bargain hunters.

“Buyers have a great way to research and find specific items that they are looking for,” said Dan Procaccio, teen center supervisor.

Procaccio, who helps to coordinate the event, anticipates more than 100 residents will participate as sellers this year.

“In review this year’s list of sale items, there’s everything from fishing gear and holiday decorations to garden accessories and kitchenware,” he said.

Money generated from residents’ sign-up fee, which helps with the promotion of the community sale, will benefit the teen center. Funds will aid the purchase of computer and educational materials as well as enhance the center’s sound equipment, which is used for concerts featuring area bands. Sellers will keep all the profits from their sale.

The STC Underground Teen Center is located in the Baker Community Center. Open daily, the center offers fun and engaging programs for District 303 teens. Membership is free for all District 303 and St. Charles Park District teens.

To learn more, visit stcunderground.com/community-garage-sale.