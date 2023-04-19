Beyond the Bookshelves: Pardon our dust as we make improvements at the Geneva Public Library

We continue to look for ways to improve your library experience by creating more user-friendly and inviting spaces.

Updates include:

• Additional shelving and lighting in the lobby for a cozy, welcoming space to hang out, read, work and more

• New storage spaces for the first floor meeting room

• An updated first floor conference room with features to enhance your meetings

Please pardon our dust while these spaces are unavailable during construction.

Volunteer fair

We’re excited to host this event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 29.

Are you looking for a great volunteering opportunity? Stop by and meet representatives from organizations, ask questions and find out more about volunteer opportunities in our area!

The librarian recommends

“Have you ever wondered what animals might think when you visit the zoo? Based on a true story, Katherine Applegate’s “The One and Only Ivan” features Ivan, a laidback silverback gorilla; Ruby, an enthusiastic elephant; and Bob, an eternally optimistic stray dog; and the bonds they forge while living and performing at the Exit 8 Big Top Mall and Video Arcade. With wonderful humor, heart and beautiful illustrations, children ages 8 to 12 will adore Ivan, Ruby and Bob, and learn that anything is possible within the bonds of friendship,” librarian Lauren Maxwell said.

