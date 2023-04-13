Holinger: Too much STEM, not enough blossom

I stopped flipping pages of The New Yorker when I read “The End of the English Major: Enrollment in the humanities is in free-fall around the country.” Reportedly, in the past decade, collegiate English and history studies have decreased by a third (March 6, 2023).

Moreover, the New York Times’ Pamela Paul posits, “Fields once wide open to English majors – teaching, academia, publishing, the arts, nonprofits, the media – have collapsed or become less desirable. [Students] are learning to hate the subject well before college. Both in terms of what kids are assigned and how they are instructed to read it, English class in middle and high school … is often a misery,” (March 9, 2023).

I was teaching English when, beginning around 2010, the Common Core descended with the delicacy of a sledgehammer. “While glorifying STEM,” Paul said, “these nationwide standards … also took care to deemphasize literature. By high school, 70% of assigned texts are meant to be nonfiction. ... Immersing children in the full arc of storytelling has largely gone out that window,” (March 9, 2023).

Largely because of Common Core and counselors guiding naive students to STEM courses, my school’s English electives disappeared faster than a spring snowfall.

How to decapitate a love of reading literature better than a guillotine!

Killing the love of writing followed. How? Demand students diagram workbook sentences and write five-paragraph essays (Not four! Not six!) with a required number of sentences per paragraph (each with a specified purpose) and a defined word range for each sentence.

Like doing the tango wearing a straitjacket and ankle chains.

My last column focused on the departure of teachers from the profession in droves because of a virtual absence of administrative support, hostile parental kibitzing and the stress of continually being given more to do under more taxing conditions – including reprobate student behavior.

Also spurring retreat from the humanities is a fear of low starting salaries. Why become a teacher if “after adjusting for inflation, the average teacher’s salary has stagnated since 1990 [and teachers] earned 23.5% less than comparable college graduates in 2021?” (Morning Edition, npr.org, March 22, 2023).

Meanwhile, most educators need at minimum a bachelor’s degree, but “the inflation-adjusted cost of college has nearly doubled, from about $15,000 a year in 1990 to $29,000 in 2020″ (npr.org, March 22, 2023).

Incredibly, during the pandemic, some area schools, rather than giving raises above a cost-of-living increase to herald teachers’ heroic efforts, offered instead … wait for it ... 0%. Right. They iced the salary scale with the heartlessness of Mr. Freeze.

Enough doom and gloom. One literature professor extolled his English department: “We are very concerned with the beauty of things, with aesthetics. ... I think there is a hunger among students for the thrill that comes from truth and beauty,” (The New Yorker, March 6, 2023).

And Paul optimistically defends English majors’ ability to get good jobs: “English majors could be exactly the kind of employees … prepared for a challenging and rapidly changing workforce: intellectually curious, truth-seeking, undaunted by unfamiliar ideas, able to read complex works and distill their meaning in clear prose,” (March 9, 2023).

Optimistic, that is, as long as we live in a country that values honesty, creativity, mindful inquiry and critical analysis. I fear the end of those values if STEM, Common Core and other threats to the humanities persist.

If an overweight STEM kills the blossom.

• Rick Holinger holds a Ph.D. in creative writing from UIC. His work has appeared in The Southern Review, Boulevard, Witness and elsewhere. His poetry book, “North of Crivitz,” and essay collection, “Kangaroo Rabbits and Galvanized Fences,” are available at local bookstores, Amazon or richardholinger.net. Contact him at editorial@kcchronicle.com.