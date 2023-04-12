St. Charles Park District: Discover new springtime traditions at Lore & Legends

Try a new twist on springtime celebrations with the St. Charles Park District’s Lore & Legends on Saturday, April 29, at Primrose Farm.

The event will highlight springtime traditions from different countries and cultures, said Alison Jones, manager of farm programs and interpretative services. She and her staff have been researching springtime traditions and discovered customs such as bonfires to burn off the old brush and recipes using fresh milk.

“We were looking for a new way to celebrate the start of spring and we discovered fun traditions for how countries welcome springtime and found some customs that are similar and some that are new,” Jones said.

Register for Lore & Legends, which takes place from 1 to 4 p.m., to learn about springtime traditions, make a craft and play games together. If the weather cooperates, there even will be a bonfire. Participants can bring their own snacks and there will be refreshments available to purchase. Event tickets are available at stcparks.org/events.

Spring is a busy time at Primrose Farm as it welcomes its new additions. There are baby chicks, lambs and a calf was born earlier this month. Visitors will have a chance to see the new farm babies as well as its longtime residents.

There still is time to reserve tickets to the Barn Dance from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Primrose Farm. Turn back the clock and enjoy a real barn dance featuring a pie baking contest, costume contests and wagon rides around the farm property. The event features beginner dance lessons to learn how to twist, twirl and spin starting at 6:15 p.m. and the dance kicks off at 7 p.m. Tickets are $17 a person if purchased online. If tickets are available at the door, the cost will be $20.

With spring in full bloom there are great ways for young children through teens to enjoy firsthand experiences on the farm with Animal Adventures. Help gather fresh eggs straight from the chicken coop, learn how to hand milk a cow or explore basic horse grooming and care.

Staff from Primrose Farm lead the Animal Adventures, which are kept at small groups of six individuals or less. Tickets are required for Animal Adventures. Times and costs are available online.